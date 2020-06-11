My son informed me last week that I was going to be a widow mama again. That means he has a trip planned to my aunts house so he can help her and his first cousin once removed, Jody Long, with work that needs doing.
So every morning after the coffee has dripped through the filter I put the quilt on the swing and we spend a few minutes chatting.
Sometimes we catch up on yesterday’s fun or we spend time praying for those whose hearts are hurting and need a special touch from Our Lord. There is nothing like being outside under the sapphire blue sky pouring our hearts out to the One who made us.
These are also times of observing the nature around us. Roosters call from the back yard. Cats lounge around on the dock and little picnic table. We have eight kittens left, and they spend their mornings chasing each other and in general making us laugh with their antics.
Four of the kittens are from Cleopatra. The other morning I watched as they mingled with the other kittens. "Looks like the royalty is finally mingling with the peasants," I observed. Jon grinned.
One little kitten ran toward another and he must have only seen him last minute because the second kitten leapt high in the air and sideways, landed on his feet then crouched to pounce.
Our laughter rang in the morning air as we enjoyed the special moment.
Beyond our large privet bush that holds the hummingbird nectar is a cedar post with a cross beam that has bird feeders for the other birds.
The other morning we watched as a bright red cardinal with his three little fledglings came to the feeder. He scooped up some seed and carried it to the youngsters and fed them. That was the neatest sight.
The next day we saw them at another feeder and the youngsters were busy pecking through the open feeder and cracking the sunflower seeds. Jon said that the daddy cardinal told them they were on their own now.
I smiled contentedly.
It has been neat to watch Jon really enjoy feeding and watching the birds. He has become good at sighting the young male Cardinals that will soon turn from their muted greens to bright reds.
Our mornings are also spent puttering around the yard looking at all the plants. Three tomato bushes are blooming their little lives away and a little bell pepper plant is preparing to break out in all sorts of little peppers. Before long the cucumbers will bloom and we will have enough of those green vegetables to eat two every day.
His mint plant is absolutely jumping high out of the ground and makes for some great light munching. Nothing like fresh mint in the morning that is still dripping with dew.
We wandered down the yard and examined all the running plants. The pumpkin vines are beginning to grow and the watermelon vines are putting out great runners. We won’t have watermelon by July 4, but perhaps we can have some by the first of August. We will see. Already we are trying to plan how to keep the raccoons out of them.
I’ve been leaving Tuck outside at night and he seems to have kept the masked critters at bay, so maybe we can keep the yard ‘coon free.
Once back in the swing we enjoy the bright pink petunias that are blooming out and the sound of the soothing fountain that splashes on the table. I have several little polliwogs swimming in a little green container in front of the fountain. They have their own little castle to swim around and already I see two hind feet growing on some of them. I think these are going to be tree frogs when they make their transformation.
Jon usually leaves before I do with a wave and loving eye turned on him. “I love you, Son,” I always say before he pulls away. He turns brown eyes on me and fervently says, “I love you too, mom.” So the mornings start off just right with a pleasant sigh.