After a long career, I have decided to step back a little. That doesn’t mean I am leaving the paper. It just means, I am going to cut back on the number of hours I work.
I have decided to work part time and ease into retirement beginning in September.
Retirement is a hard word for me to say. I love working and I love being involved in something meaningful.
I have worked since I was 17 years old and I am not sure I know how to not work, so instead of going cold turkey and stopping work, I have decided to give this part time thing a try.
I have been taking some vacation days this month to prepare myself for part time work and I must say, I have enjoyed working less.
My grandchildren enjoy me being more available.
My dad, I think enjoys seeing me more.
I certainly enjoy not being as tired.
I enjoy finding time for my arts that I have been able to spend time on.
My dad told me that I would know when it was time to retire, and like always, my dad is right.
I know that full retirement is not for me, but being able to still do the work I love and work part time seems the perfect solution.
I do some work every day, that is just the way working at a newspaper goes, but I will be in the office on Monday and Tuesday and sometimes part of the day on Wednesday. I will be off on Thursday and Friday and will be doing some work from home on those days off.
This seems the best of both worlds of work and retirement.
Who knows, I may get so good at retirement, that I want to do it full time in the future.
I have friends that retired and regretted it and some that love it. I guess it is all in what you have to do in the next chapter of your life.
I am looking forward to the next chapter and what it holds for me.