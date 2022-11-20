The Mississippi State University Extension Service strives to provide agriculture producers with information to improve the profitability and efficiency of their operations. The North Mississippi Beef Expo, held at the Tippah County Fairgrounds on November 4th, served to accomplish this mission.
The North Mississippi Beef Expo included excellent speakers that benefited participating beef cattle farmers. The presenters and the topics discussed at the North Mississippi Beef Expo are listed below.
Cow nutrition and Efficiency: – Dr. Lawton Stewart, University of Georgia
Dr. Stewart stressed that reproductive efficiency is the most important factor affecting the profitability of cattle operations. He explained the importance of nutrition and how it relates to reproductive success.
Dr. Stewart stated that maintaining controlled breeding periods can help to meet the nutrition requirements of the herd by establishing cattle age groups. This allows a uniform feeding strategy. Nutrient requirements vary depending on the various stages of development, which include heifer growth, lactation, reproduction, and maintenance.
Dr. Stewart also stressed the importance of evaluating cattle body condition scores to evaluate cattle nutrition. Body condition score is used to rate cows on a scale from one to nine. A score of one indicates very thin and malnourished cattle. A body condition score of nine indicates excessively over-weight cattle. Cows that have a body condition score of five have the highest probability breeding success.
Basics of Marketing – Dr. Josh Maples, Mississippi State University
Dr. Maples discussed common cattle marketing strategies along with the advantages and disadvantages of each. The methods discussed were sale barns, internet sales, and alternative retail markets.
Most cattle raised in Mississippi are sold and transported to feed lots in midwestern states such as Texas, Nebraska, Iowa, or Kansas. Dr. Maples discussed pricing advantages that small producers can realize by coordinating calving seasons with neighbors. This allows producers to group similar sized cattle to assemble 50,000-pound truck loads to be shipped to sale barns and feedlots in the mid-west.
Dr. Maples also discussed Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which is an insurance product used to guard against large cattle price declines.. LRP establishes a price floor based on national averages to create a hedge against losses.
Estate Planning for producers – Dr. Becky Smith, Mississippi State University
Dr. Smith discussed estate planning and the hurdles to making necessary decisions.
She explained that to address estate planning you must be comfortable talking about death. This can keep some people from taking the needed steps to make a strategic plan. Dr. Smith discussed the importance of creating a succession plan and common terminology. She discussed wills, trusts, living wills, power of attorney, and the process associated with probating a will.
Forage Rejuvenation and Establishment – Dr. Rocky Lemus, Mississippi State University
Dr. Lemus discussed hay field and pasture management. He emphasized soil testing, evaluating forage quality, weed control using broad-spectrum herbicides, and creating a rotational grazing system.
The primary sponsors of the event included the MSU Extension Service, Farm Bureau of Mississippi, the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association, Mississippi Land Bank, The Peoples Bank, and Chickasaw Equipment.
The North Mississippi Beef Expo is a perfect example of the support that the Mississippi State University Extension Service provides to agriculture producers. Contact me by calling 662-489-3910 or emailing james.shannon@msstate.edu, if you would like to learn more about the topics that were discussed.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.