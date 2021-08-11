The knife was already well-used when the Old Man gave it to the Boy all those many years ago. It was a traditional clip point fixed blade, forged by a blacksmith friend of his from a pickup’s leaf spring. The handle was crafted of Black Walnut from a tree that a fierce spring storm had downed on the home place.
The Boy, now well into adulthood, was sitting on the porch swing when he pulled the knife from its worn leather sheath. He had acquired many over the years, but this one continued to be his go-to, both because of its gifting by the Old Man and the fact that it was crafted with human hands. The handle had been sanded, but scuffs were still visible from being scraped against brush while busting thickets in pursuit of rabbits and woodcock. The once well-figured wood was darkened from constant handling. The blade’s patina had only deepened from a myriad of uses. These included cutting slab bacon for the frying pan at deer camp, slicing summer sausage for trailside snacks, field dressing all manner of game, cleaning fish, whittling sticks, and slicing fruit and ‘maters. The chemical reactions that produced the dark and complex hues in the steel had woven their stories into it. The specifics were lost to anyone else, but it certainly displayed a tale of work. This was not a showpiece but a tool, just like knives have been to hunters, fishermen and tradesmen since the time they were made of flint or obsidian.
It represented some of the most memorable experiences of his life, as it had been on his hip through many adventures from one side of the good old USA to another. It gutted trout to be roasted for shoreside meals while canoeing the Boundary Waters, as the Aurora Borealis illuminated the night sky. It quartered the elk that fell to a .30-06 slug on a lung-bursting mountain slope in the San Juan National Forest. It weathered a snowstorm in the Missouri River Breaks. Once, when a series of unfortunate mishaps caused him to have to spend an unexpected night in the wilderness, it batoned enough firewood to keep the fire blazing away and the chill of the alpine air at bay. It had removed thorns and splinters, cut cordage for makeshift blinds and other projects in incalculable amounts, and it had been withdrawn to complete the process of punching a tag on many occasions. Even if the hunt was not successful, it had helped put a finishing touch on many an excursion by slicing freshly seared steaks for a camp supper.
The blade was more slender now, with the numerous whetstone sharpenings having ever so incrementally ground down the steel. It was once a handsome piece, but perhaps nobody besides himself would use that description today. But what stories it could recount if it could talk. What country it had explored, from scrub desert to high peaks to coastal rainforest to simple but splendid back forty farmland. He had been blessed to travel widely, whereas it was doubtful the Old Man ever left the state. However, he had taken with him the lessons instilled during those long hours of conversation and mentoring. He had always respected the land, water and wildlife. He had been courteous to others. He had made it a point to pause to take in the sunrise and sunset, reflecting on the greatness of the Lord’s creation and thanking Him for the privilege of spending another day on the earth. Now he was going to pass the knife down to his own son. It would not be impressive to a society and outdoor culture obsessed with the latest and greatest, but was definitely more than the sum of its parts. It was a tangible connection to two different generations. It had character. He hoped his boy had taken enough lessons to heart to appreciate that. Maybe he would look back one day on the adventures he himself had added to its story, remember his dad using it and times they shared, and find the treasure in it that he did.