As I sit at my desk on Thursday afternoon on my birthday I have been reminded all day of all the blessings I have in my life.
My first phone alert was at 6:15 am from my son to wish me a happy birthday which was a good way to start the day, but I wish he had waited until he got to work as my alarm doesn’t go off until 7:00 am, but I am happy to wake up early for a message from my son.
I have a niece whose birthday is May 30 and on May 1 when she was just a young child would say it was her birthday month and wanted to celebrate all month long.
Well, Audra, this year I am have a birthday week, maybe next year I will have a birthday month.
I had a wonderful lunch on Wednesday with a great friend that I don’t stay in touch with as much as I should and it was such an enjoyable time catching up.
My niece and her husband cooked me dinner on Wednesday night.
My brother and sister took me to lunch on Thursday, complete with cake and candles.
When I got back to the office I had a delivery of flowers from my sister with a touching card and a note that will come back around to her one day.
My son and his family are taking me to dinner on Thursday evening.
My Dad bought me a strawberry sundae on Friday. That is our thing, we both love a strawberry sundae and we find anything we can to has a excuse to get one.
As I said, my first text wishing me a happy birthday began early on Thursday and I received several messages and they are still coming in on Facebook.
I have had messages from people on Facebook from Okoloma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia and from friends and family all over Mississippi and of course all my friends and family from my favorite place in the world, right here in Pontotoc.
Some people say they don’t want to celebrate their birthday because they are getting older. My attitude is the older I get the more I want to celebrate.
God has given his grace to me to allow me one more year here to enjoy life and I don’t want to waste one minute of that gift.
I am blessed beyond measure with relatively good heath, a loving family, wonderful friends, a church family who loves and prays for me and a work family that supports me in every way.
What more can anyone ask for?
I woke up on my birthday with a smile, thanking God for another year and have truly enjoyed every minute of my birthday and pray that God will grant me another year to enjoy all the things he has blessed me with.