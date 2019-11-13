Would you like to be on stage? It doesn’t matter if you’ve never acted. You can be a part of the next play that will debut in December! Here is a run down of what you can expect.
Live in your living room, it’s your favorite TV show, “American Profiles”! When a family is startled to find host Yul Tide literally in their living room one Christmas morning, the show begins.
In a series of hilarious and heart-warming sketches, Yul Tide and co-host Chrystal Flakes explore what Santa Claus really represents, introducing us to various people who know and love him.
The show is full of bloopers and comical bickering as the TV crew clamors to find old St. Nick.
So would you like to join the cast to help find the Christmas spirit? The next production of the Pontotoc Community Theater will be “The One and Only Santa Claus” with special arrangement from Pioneer Drama.
We are looking for adults for roles! Please step up and help the children make this a success.
We will be at the theater on Main Street practicing Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning at 6 p.m. PLEASE JOIN US!