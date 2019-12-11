Pontotoc Community Theater by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama will present “The One and Only Santa” play Saturday, December 14, 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 15, 2 p.m. Admission is $10.
When a family is startled to find host Yul Tide from “American Profiles” literally in their living room one Christmas morning, the show begins.
In a series of hilarious and heart-warming sketches, Yul Tide and co-host Chrystal Flakes explore what Santa Claus really represents, introducing us to various people who know and love him.
The show is full of bloopers and comical bickering as the TV crew clamors to find old St. Nick. But Santa’s not the only thing that’s missing. They can’t seem to find their Christmas spirit, either! Though they might have lost track of what Christmas is all about, kids in the audience haven’t, for they see Santa throughout the show, even though none of the adults can!
Along the way, we meet the mail carrier for the North Pole, Santa’s staff of elves as they run through their final check-list, mall santas, moms and dads, and even a shadowy figure with big ears who’s not so keen on the great gift-giver (think other furry holiday figures).
So make your plans to attend and enjoy all the laughter and fun that the memories can bring.