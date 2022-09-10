Mississippi State University is conducting cutting-edge agriculture research that improves our state’s top industry.
Mississippi includes a variety of soil types, landforms, and climate regions. This diversity allows the state to excel in multiple areas of agriculture. To adequately conduct agricultural research in Mississippi, a systematic approach that includes experiment stations located across the state is required.
Since its inception in 1888, the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station (MAFES) system has provided research that serves all of Mississippi. MAFES includes sixteen locations across the state. Twelve are branch experiment stations and four are research and extension centers. The purpose of MAFES is to conduct research to benefit agriculture and all the citizens of Mississippi. Research areas include plant production, animal production, food safety and quality, sustainable energy, human health, and sustainable communities.
Pontotoc County is home to the Pontotoc Ridge-Flatwoods Branch Experiment Station, which plays an important role in the mission of MAFES. It includes approximately 620 acres located on Highway 15 south of Algoma, Mississippi.
The station was strategically established on this site in 1950. The soil types and landforms present at this location represent approximately 15% of the total land area in Mississippi. This allows the experiment station’s employees to conduct research that directly benefits a large population of Mississippians.
The station was named for two different landforms found on the property. Highway 15 separates the Pontotoc Ridge and the Interior Flatwoods on the property. The east side of Highway 15 includes the Pontotoc Ridge. This area includes soils that are distinctly red in color with a silty surface texture. The west side of Highway 15 includes the Interior Flatwoods which includes gray colored soils that have high clay content and a silty loam surface texture.
The Pontotoc Ridge-Flatwoods Experiment Station originally focused on forage, fruit orchard, and dairy research. Current research efforts focus on sweetpotato production as well as row crops such as corn, cotton, and soybeans. The research facilities include greenhouses, high-tunnels, and an advance laboratory that allows sophisticated sweetpotato quality control and virus testing.
The impactful research conducted at the experiment station is made possible by eight dedicated fulltime employees and three seasonal workers. The Pontotoc Ridge-Flatwoods Experiment Station fulltime employees include Dr. Mark Shankle, Dr. Lorin Harvey, Trevor Garrett, Callie Morris, Mark Hall, Joshua Wilkinson, Lane Jaggers, and Jackie Biffle.
The Pontotoc Ridge-Flatwoods Branch Experiment Station hosted the 2022 Sweet potato field day on August 25, 2022. This event provided farmers and agriculture professionals a glimpse into the advanced research being conducted. A tour of the experiment station was provided which included presentations at the various research plots.
The current research studies described at the field day include the following.
Fertility management
Weed and insect control
Deer repellents in sweetpotato
Improvement of sweetpotato packing lines
National Clean Plant Network sweetpotato virus testing
Cover crops
Sweetpotato slip handling procedures
Sweetpotato variety testing
Mississippi State University and the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station system has provided valuable research for many years. The Pontotoc Ridge-Flatwoods Branch Experiment Station has provided valuable contributions that will continue to serve future generations of Mississippians. Please call the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910 or email james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information about agriculture research conducted by MSU.
The information used in this column was obtained from the summer of 2022 edition of the MAFES Discovers magazine, the MAFES website, and personal communication from Dr. Mark Shankle.
