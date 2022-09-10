Pontotoc Ridge-Flatwoods Branch Experiment Station staff

The Pontotoc Ridge-Flatwoods Branch Experiment Station staff includes (left to right) Dr. Mark Shankle, Jackie Biffle, Callie Morris, Joshua Wilkinson, Morgan Hillhouse (student worker), Corder Buckner (student worker), Presley Coker (student worker), Dr. Lorin Harvey, Samuel Lane Jaggers, and Mark Hall. Not pictured: Trevor Garrett. This picture was first published in the MAFES Discovers Magazine.

 

 Photo by Karen Brasher

Mississippi State University is conducting cutting-edge agriculture research that improves our state’s top industry.

