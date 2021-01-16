She and I sit on the banks of the mighty river, on a Sunday evening, after Mass, watching the sunset.
“I like the tugboats pushing the barges,” I say to her. “The slow, broad, strong way the bow parts the tea-colored water as the mammoths move north.”
She points to the plastic owls affixed to the corners of the Corps of Engineers station. She scares me.
“Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,” I say to her, desperately, and she shakes her head in disappointment then returns to her book.
After the handshakes, and the crossing with holy water, and the groceries, something needs saying.
I watch her eyes move over the page, and I know that she’s asking a question, silently, like the passing of their dreaming feet.
“Is this all there is?” she asks me, with no words. “Can this be all there is?”
Merciful matters distract us, like deadlines, and lessons, and if the tractor will start, so much to see about before the taking of a toast and tea.
To each the boulders that have fallen to each.
We walk to the cemetery across Highway 301, meaning to take laps around the blessed interred.
“I had not thought death had undone so many,” I whisper to her, my lips against her ear, as we ascend the first hill. She pretends not to hear.
Our threads tear apart, in a thousand pretensions and fooleries, in the myriad clichés that we babble to cover our clumsy vices and fiendish deceptions. We never really know another person.
I dream of her. She is lost in a fog of my own making. I tell myself that I want to see clearly, but I’m not sure I do.