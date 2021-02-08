Color psychology is the study of how color impacts human perception and behavior. Color psychology is widely used in marketing and advertising to influence consumers. Color impacts how people perceive products. Although color preferences vary between people, there are general trends in how people perceive color. For example, bread packages are often brown or golden in color, and subconsciously make us think “home baked”. People who were given both brown and green M&M candies tended to rate the brown candies as having more chocolate flavor than the green candies, even though both colors of candy contained the same amount of chocolate. Color also helps consumers recognize preferred brands.
Color has also been used in medicine for many years. Studies found that people receiving placebo pills thought to be a stimulant reported a greater stimulant effect if the color of the placebo was red. In 1914, Dr. Harry Sherman, a San Francisco surgeon, adopted the color green to be used at the hospital where he practiced because it was “the complimentary color to hemoglobin”. Subsequently, the color green became a trend in American hospitals for several decades. Today, color is an important part of the design of medical offices and hospitals. Colors that are soothing are often chosen to promote patient relaxation and healing.
Color also impacts our mood or emotions. For example, red can be associated with power, excitement, or anger. Brown is often associated with ruggedness, and black is associated with grief and sophistication. People sometimes even use colors to describe emotions. A person who is feeling down may say they are feeling “blue”. Have you thought about or chosen colors for your home based on how they make you feel? Colors for interior painted surfaces are typically chosen based on how they look with existing furnishings and the overall look to be achieved. Color can make a home feel calm, cheerful, or dramatic. Color can even impact our perception of how large or small a room is. Color can make a small room feel larger and a large space feel smaller. Colors also look different depending on the lighting or the time of day. All the factors that enter into choosing a color for your home can easily become overwhelming. However, the option to purchase samples and the online tools now available can help you experience how the color will look before painting an entire room. Don’t be afraid to experiment.
Estimating Paint Quantities for an Interior Room
Method 1: Calculate the square footage of your walls by multiplying the width by the height of each wall individually, including any offsets in the wall. Next, add the total area of all the walls and offsets, then subtract the square footage of any doors and windows using the same measurement procedures. Divide the result by 400 square feet to estimate the number of gallons of paint needed.
Method 2: Estimate the square footage of your room by measuring the length and width of the room to determine the length of the four walls. Add these four numbers together and multiply by the height of the room. For example, for a room that is 10 feet long and 20 feet wide and is 9 feet tall, you would add 10+10+20+20 = 60. Then multiply 60 by 9 to get 540 square feet of wall space. Then subtract 15 square feet for each window and 20 square feet for each door. Divide the result by 400 square feet to estimate the number of gallons of paint needed.
Helpful Tips:
- One gallon of paint covers up to 400 square feet.
- Two gallons of paint will cover up to 800 square feet and is the amount needed to apply two coats of paint in an average size room.
- Painting over a darker color with a lighter color may require an additional coat of paint.
References and Resources:
Jones, L. M. (2014). Beginnings of Interior Environments (11th ed.). Pearson-Prentice Hall.
Matteucci, Jeannie (n.d.). The Psychology of Color. Home and Garden Television. Retrieved from: https://www.hgtv.com
Wikipedia (2021). Color Psychology. Retrieved from: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Color_psychology