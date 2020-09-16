One of the most important ten days in our national and world history is just around the corner with a call to all people and their leaders to repentance. Jonathan Cahn, Senior Pastor and Messianic Rabbi of the Jerusalem Center/ Beth Israel in Wayne, New Jersey and president of Hope of the World Ministries, began issuing a call for repentance on January 14, 2019. Since then he, along with Rev. Kevin Jessie, president of Global Stategic Alliance have organized one of the largest prayer gatherings ever attempted.
The Return is a movement, an appointed time, and a specific day set apart for one purpose – the return to God by coming before His presence in humility, in sincerity in prayer, and repentance.
The main 10 Days of Prayer, Fasting, and Repentance start with the Biblical Feast of Trumpets this Friday, September 18 and end with the Day of Atonement September 28. The central day of The Return will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 on the National Mall here in the United States and throughout the nation and world.
The Return is not about any one organization, denomination, or person and has no agenda but revival alone. Our prayer is for the Bride of Christ to lead in calling believers to a posture of repentance, prayer, and seeking God’s will. We believe God works through the Church to accomplish his plans and purposes. To that end, The Return will be simulcast in churches across the globe.
“It only takes one heart and one person to begin revival. Revival begins with you. Take the call of The Return and first apply it to your life,” said Cahn. “Draw closer to God, nearer than ever before. Repent: Turn away from whatever is in your life [that] is not the will of God – and commit to begin walking as never before in that which is the will of God for your life. Live daily in the Word, in prayer, in righteousness, and the love of God. If you are not already part, take part in a House of Worship that upholds the word and ways of God.
“Set the ten central days of The Return, as a special time, set apart to increase all that you’re doing toward revival, including prayer and intercession, and spreading the word or take part in any event or gathering in your area.”
Cahn said that America has in great measure departed from God and His ways. We have forgotten the rock upon which we were founded. In many instances we have removed God from our public squares, our culture, and our lives.
“It is written in the Scriptures that righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people and, further, that the ways of unrighteousness lead to judgment,” he said.
“However, the Scriptures also set forth that God is love and abounding in mercy and that all who come before Him to seek for His mercy will find it – and that in repentance and return will come forgiveness, salvation, healing, revival, and restoration. It is upon that foundation that this promise is given: ‘If My people who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their sinful ways,’.”
Cahn said that we stand at a pivotal moment in American history and world history. A juncture, that can permanently seal our nation’s course and the course of world history, for bad or good, for calamity or redemption. America and much of western culture, were founded on a Biblical foundation stone that has turned away and even against the foundation on which it was birthed.
“In the days after 9/11, people flocked to churches and it looked as if there could have been a spiritual revival and awakening. But it never came. Because there was no repentance, turning back to God, no changing of course, no repenting – And without repentance, without that turning, there can be no revival,” he noted.
Cahn said that because of this America fell even farther, spiritually, morally, away from God.
“We have driven God from our public squares, we have called what is good evil and what is sin, good, we have sacrificed the lives of over sixty million unborn children, and we now seek to do so up to the time of birth,” he said.
The Return is for all believers who love the Lord from all denominations and backgrounds, black, white, Spanish, Asian, men, women, youth, children, Jew and Gentile, everyone.
Believers and leaders already on board with the Return include everyone from Pat Robertson to James Dobson, to Billy Graham’s daughter Ann Graham Lotz, to Martin Luther King’s Niece Alveda King – and many, many more.
“The hour is late – and the call is to all – To you, parents, to lead your families in revival, to you ministers, to lead your groups in revival, to you pastors, to lead your churches in revival, to you leaders to lead your organizations, your denominations, your people into revival. And if you’re seeking God, then now is the time to return to Him.
“Beginning this Friday, September 10, we set forth ten days, known from ancient times as the Days of Awe, from September 18 to September 28, as a special time to intensify our prayers, intercession, repentance, and revival. It all begins on the Feast of Trumpets and concludes on the Day of Atonement.” The special Day of Return is Saturday, September 26. Also on this day, Rev. Franklin Graham will lead the Washington Prayer March from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol.
“So now, in view of that calling, and of the times in which we’ve been called and to which we have been appointed, and in view of the moment before us, let us rise to that call, let us take God at His word, let us do what He has called us to do, let us believe for great and mighty things, and let us each return and seek to live in revival and become messengers of revival – It is time to break up our fallow ground – It is time to seek the Lord as never before. The moment and chance we have before us now may never happen again. It is time to return.”
If you cannot make it to Washington, call your family to prayer, call your church to prayer, call your community to prayer on that day.
If you want to watch or have your church come together with any of the simulcasts, you can tune in Friday night from 6-9 p.m. and services will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and conclude at 9 p.m. with an intermission of special music only from 5-6 p.m. You can come together and only watch the Saturday evening service which will be from 6-9 p.m.
For more information and to join the simulcast which doesn’t cost anything, please go to thereturn.org.
More on the individual people who will be taking part in these special days will be in next week’s Progress.