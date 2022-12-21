Tupelo, Mississippi, (December 21, 2022) - As temperatures are forecasted to drop to dangerous digits during the Christmas holidays, The Salvation Army is preparing to open its cold-weather station to provide warm shelter and food to those in need.
The Salvation Army Jim Ingram Lodge is open from 5:00 pm- 8:00 am and will expand its capacity to welcome anyone in need. In addition, the cold overflow shelter at 527 Carnation St. is open for men, women, and families experiencing homelessness during severe weather.
“Our Community Center is also open during the day from 8:00 am-5:00 pm with two hot meals per day, snacks, hydration, and resources to support people getting off the street and accessing needed practical resources,” said Captain Heather Dolby, Officer for The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army is asking for community support to help fund the additional care required to shelter, feed, and provide safety for clients in the upcoming days. “Our resources are strained from holiday requests, and we are hopeful for our community’s support so we can continue to assist our neighbors in crisis at their point of greatest need.”
You can help support The Salvation Army by giving virtually at TupeloKettle.org or visiting their offices at 527 Carnation Street.
“If you know someone who needs assistance or if you need a place to warm up, please reach out to us,” said Captain Dolby. “We are here to help you.”
The Salvation Army will continue to offer assistance, food, and shelter during the upcoming days as resources allow. Please get in touch with The Salvation Army at 662-842-9222 if you need help.

About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps 25 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100 percent of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
around 10 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&