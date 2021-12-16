“For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” The late afternoon sun glinted on the brown grass beside the roadside ditch in our front yard as Cindy quoted the scripture to me.
I was barely a slip of a girl those long years ago in the little community of Buchanan. But I still remember my sister saying those words to me.
Last Wednesday we gathered all the children from pre-school to sixth grade in one room to have fun and enjoy cake as well as tell all of them at one time the Christmas story. I was elected to do the telling part.
I wanted a unique way to share it so I asked Jon if he would play an old old shepherd and come in and quietly sit down in the rocking chair and snore. He readily agreed. So when the children were seated I asked Marchelle to invite our special guest in and here Jon came, leaning on my shepherd’s staff, shaking like an old man and barely shuffling to his seat. He promptly settled down into a great snore.
The children knew who he was right off the bat. One of them said “Mr. Jonathan!” But they had great fun watching him snore, one of them said “Wake up!”
I gave them time to enjoy Jon’s antics for a bit, then told them of Mary and the special news she got from Gabriel and of the journey she and Jospeh made on foot to Bethlehem.
Now I’d told Jon that when it came to the angels appearing to the shepherds part of the story I’d turn his bright flash light on and he was to stir up and deliver the angels message.
I had the other teachers turn off the top lights and I pointed the flashlight at my snoring shepherd. He aroused from his ‘sleep’ and started quoting that famous line heard in almost every language that the angels delivered on that silent holy night.
“Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord,” and then he settled back into his sleep.
I nudged him gently and said "and this will be a sign unto you," he woke up and said, “You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.” And went back to sleep.
I explained to the children that the shepherds were the first people to be witnesses to others about Jesus being born.
While most people say John 3:16 was the first verse they ever remember, mine was “unto you is born … a Savior.”
And while it would be more than 25 years before the words would become reality within the inner chambers of my heart, they were always hidden out there to remind me that there was something more to this life than my own little mind and heart could comprehend.
And while, yes, the angel was talking to the shepherds on that dark hillside that suddenly was illuminated with a brightness that scared them to death, his words waft through the corridors of time into our own hearts.
For Jesus wasn’t born just for the shepherds or the wise men of that day, he was born for you and me. He came into a world of darkness to give us light; and to soothe the hurts and to give comfort and joy in spite of the pain.
Now would you like a way to share Jesus with those in your circle of friends? We have the Christmas story in the newspaper that you can pull out and read and enjoy. It has coloring sheets and puzzles as well as gives every aspect of our savior being born. Use this to share the good news.
May we, like the shepherds, even the snoring one in the rocking chair, seek Jesus and invite Him into the manger of our heart, and spread His light to those around us. Just turn to Him today, and tell Jesus you need Him and the greatest Christmas gift of all will invade your soul.
May you and yours have a blessed Christmas.