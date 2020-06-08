June has brought with it the night sounds that bring comfort to the soul. The frogs are hollering from the pool out back and the bull frogs are sounding from yonder creek and lake.
Beyond that there are all these night bugs that set their humming tone providing for a musical back drop to sound summer sleeping.
The other night my little Tuck sounded his alarm on the hill and I scooted outside to make sure nothing was near the house. The moth of May was fading away into Junes midnight.
The waxing gibbous moon was setting the dark green trees aglow with silver tones, while the yellow light of an occasional firefly twinkled among the leaves.
High above the stars were setting a glorious display, and while my heart is still aching over the recent troubles in our family, I was suddenly comforted by the night sky.
Often when I have taught Psalm 23 to my children in Sunday school, when we got to the verse that says “He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake,” I explain it to them like this.
When we think of paths we think of the path through the woods or the path from our house to grandmama’s house or a familiar path on a favorite trail. These paths can change. Time can change the landscape of even your grandmother’s land and trees can grow up in the paths that were forged long ago.
But the sky has a path. When you look up you can easily see the Big Dipper or Big Bear or the pan shaped group of stars that soar overhead on a summers night. Off in the distance you can pick out the three stars that make up Orion’s belt.
So no matter where you are in North America, these stars are constants. On clear nights you can look up and find them. They are the paths in the sky that link us back to home, playing in the dark while the night frogs jump.
God does the same for us. When paths change, and we have to walk on without those we love, He is that constant. He put the stars high above us so we have to look up to them. He rules and reigns high above us to remind us to look to Him and ask for that inner strength to trod on as troubles come.
Life is hard to understand, but we can walk on when we put our trust in His hand, and we can say with King David, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
“He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
“Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.”