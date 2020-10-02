Have you noticed it? The locusts that were busy droning three or so weeks ago have quieted down. But occasionally on a warm afternoon I still hear one or two of them singing in the trees. The other day I filmed my pretty coreopsis bush with the bees buzzing around it and the locusts humming in the background because I wanted to have that to listen to in the dead of winter.
Each season has it’s own special sounds. Now that summer has turned into fall the crickets are quietly chirping their little songs at night. The frogs aren’t hollering any more and only now and then do I see the flicker of a firefly.
Just the other night I made my last batch of humming bird syrup to hang in the tree. Sunday afternoon I watched as they repeatedly went to the red feeder and slurped down the sweet goodness. It won’t be long until the pretty flying jewels of the sky will begin their trek south.
They usually leave my land sometime around the first weekend of October. One might linger into Monday or Tuesday, but they are certainly preparing to make their flight south with the extra body weight I see them putting on at each visit to the bush where the feeder hangs. It will be kind of sad to see them go. It seems like May was forever ago, and yet, time has hurried on since they came in April.
I put my orange and yellow crocheted blanket on the swing the other day and set the orange pillows at each end to make it comfortable for some blue sky watching and tea drinking.
The leaves are beginning to fall, like giant brown snowflakes in from the trees. They are making pretty three dimensional art on the dock while some still rustle softly from high above.
What is your favorite part of fall. That first nip in the air? The hills and hollows turning blazing yellow with tufted goldenrod flowers or the sunshiney faces of the tall sunflowers? Just this week the scarlet red Spider Lillies surprised me with their red color in the middle of the yard amongst a sea of dallis grass. That means that in six weeks the first frost will be here. I slipped down there in the gray morning light and cut a couple or three of them to carry to the office to cheer my day.
Soon hay bales graced with pretty mums will be sitting out in everybody’s yards and our friendly scarecrows will be grinning slyly at folks as they whiz by our houses. Fall means it’s time to think about crackling fires and long sleeves.
Air out your quilts and blankets, get your sweats and warm comfortable socks ready, make some spiced tea. What is spiced tea? It is a great treat you can mix up with your children or grandchildren and enjoy for the months to come. Store it in a plastic container that is waterproof or a glass container with a tight fitting lid. A couple of words about this recipe, use the Tang® don’t skimp with some off flavored orange drink. Use the packaged unsweetened lemonade mix and not the pre-mixed stuff.
Spiced Tea
1 20 oz jar Tang®
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup unsweetened instant tea
1 pkg lemonade mix
1/2 t ground cloves
1/2 t allspice
1 t cinnamon.
Mix it all up and store in air tight glass or plastic container.
I sometimes put a little more tea than it calls for because we like the tea taste.
When you are ready to drink it, put two tablespoons of the mix into an 8 ounce cup and pour boiling water over it. Stir. For the youngsters you can put three fourths of the hot water and stir until it is dissolved then temper it down with some cool water so they won’t burn their tongue.
So pull out the pan and pop some old fashioned pop corn, make the spiced tea and gather around the fire and enjoy telling ghost stories! Happy Fall Y’all!