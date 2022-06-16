I searched for just the right wind up clock for years. Finally a couple of years ago this past March I found one on the Gulf Coast at a flea market. I wanted a ticking clock because I wouldn't have to buy batteries for it. And it makes a sound.
There is something about the ticking of a clock that soothes the soul. Perhaps because it reminds me of the clock my great grandmother had beside her bed.
The tic, tic, tic and the ever marching red second hand reminds me that seconds are passing by.
Recently I was at mama’s house in the late afternoon. The little ones were out catching fireflies in the twilight. Mama had a firefly jar on her table so Sophie and Reagan borrowed it to put their little twinkling insects into.
Reagan takes ballet so I told her that fireflies were like the ballerinas of the sky. She looked at me questioningly. “Just watch,” I said. “They spread their wings and whir the small ones back and forth and it looks like a ballerina tutu.” I grinned. She noticed what I was talking about.
I couldn’t resist helping them catch a firefly or two, then I retreated to the front porch and watched them have fun running all over the yard as the last rays of the sun lit the dark leaves in the west.
Soon the girls had their jar glowing like a little lantern as the dusk was settling into night.
Summer nights are for taking extra time to enjoy the warm air and fun memories at grandmamas house. I was glad they were making the same kind of memories I did as a kid. And I know they will never forget them; those tiny seconds in time that will linger long after they leave that joyous time called childhood.
A few days later at my own little farm I heard the cheep of chicks. I got some eggs from mama to set this little bannie hen of mine and it was neat to hear her have a success rate of six new chicks for the eight eggs I sat under her.
The little ones peeped out from under her golden feathers at me with their little black beady eyes. I was delighted to welcome them to the world. Their little chirping cries reminded me of the ticking clock. Quieter than the rooster call and yet demanding. We are here and the seconds are ticking by. I put the feed down and soon they were merrily chirping while enjoying their first meal of their life. When dusk drew on I went back to check on them. Some were sitting atop the little mama’s back and some were tucked under her wings. And seconds were ticking by pleasantly.
Out in my little pool on the north side of the house I was elated to see little frog eggs. I scooped some of them up and brought them to the office. “You are the only person I know who would collect frog eggs,” said Lisa Bryant when I brought them in. I wanted to watch them hatch. Soon the little tadpoles appeared. I have enjoyed watching them swim around in their little world in the sunshine. At home my pool is full of the little black dots with their long squiggly tails. Their little lives are ticking by, hopefully several of them will make it to frog size. And the days continue to tick quietly by.
Recently we gathered together with grandmama’s side of the family. It was neat to see the cousins and aunts and uncles as well as my brothers and sisters that came to enjoy talking the afternoon away. Not everyone could come, but those of us who did enjoyed a precious few moments together.
Toward the end of the day the girl cousins from mama’s generation sat around the table and talked of their yesterday. It was neat to hear of little moments I’d never heard before and I was thrilled to be in on the quiet ticking of their time. And one day I pray I will remember to sit and talk and pass on these little moments with those who are coming behind me.