After being closed for four years for levee repairs, the lake at Trace State Park has been a hub for outdoor enthusiasts since it reopened.
Park Manager Josh Massey said visitors to the park are pouring in.
“This has been one of the best years since I’ve been here,” said Massey, who started 16 years ago.
Trace State Lake, a 600-acre lake in eastern Pontotoc County, was closed for almost four years. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks contracted crews to repair a broken levee on th southeastern sector, the area used for skiing. The facilities for hiking, mountain biking, and equestrian trails remained open, along with RV camping sites and day-use areas. Crews finished repairs on the levee in December 2019, but it took time and a lot of rain to refill the lake. The reopening was also delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lake reopened on Aug. 5, 2020, and, nearly a year later, business is booming.
Robust fishing is perhaps the park’s biggest attraction, but camping draws outdoor enthusiasts from far and wide.
On the Saturday after Easter, young Gabe McGloflin feasted on a picnic spread of barbecued chicken with his family, but the lake was calling his name. He was ready to fish.
“This is a good spot,” said McGloflin, 14, as he fixed a lure onto his line. McGloflin slid on his lifejacket and fishing vest and waded into the cool water, his legs brushing the reeds among which his one-man kayak was moored.
Trace State Park offers more than 70 camping sites, including 46 standard, 24 premium, and 27 primitive sites. The Deer Run and Eagle Ridge campgrounds are situated around an inlet that juts into the northern shore of the lake. The park also has two boat ramps, a horse barn, and linen facilities.
On the western side of the lake, a handsome horse stable marks the spot where equestrian enthusiasts and dirt-bike riders often set up and make a day of trail riding. The Natchez Trace Park also offers one of the premier Frisbee-golf courses in the Southeast.
Trace State Park is located 2139 Faulkner Rd., Belden, approximately 13 miles from downtown Pontotoc. Phone (662) 489-2958 or, to make reservations, visit https://mississippistateparks.reserveamerica.com/camping/trace-state-park.