Do you remember the scene in the first Star Wars movie when Jedi master Obi Wan Kenobi grimaced and told Luke Skywalker, “I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices cried out in terror in the kitchen!”
At least that’s what I remember him saying.
Anyway, cooks around the country may have felt a disturbance in the oven temperature last week when I answered a call from my daughter Madison.
“I’ve been trying to call Momma, put her on the phone right quick, I’m making cookies with her recipe,” Madison said.
“Okay, it’s Thanksgiving, not April fools, so why do you really want to talk to your Momma?” I asked.
“Real funny, put Momma on the phone right now,” Madison said.
“Janet,” I hollered. "Madison’s cooking cookies in Knoxville and needs to ask you about your cookie recipe. She said hurry!”
“No, I haven’t started drinking. It’s really her. Come talk to her.”
Listen folks, I was there when we got her potty trained and there was jubilation. But even that paled in comparison with the cookie news.
“My baby’s cooking cookies!" Janet shouted. “I’m so proud of you.”
It was a Hallmark card moment. Janet was happier than a man who’d just gotten a new putter. The circle of life had been fulfilled.
I was a little misty eyed myself. I’d just eaten the last Reese’s white chocolate Christmas tree candy bar in the bag. And the grocery store was closed for Thanksgiving.
Chocolate chip cookies are the breakfast of champions. At least me and Charles Barkley think so.
"The Reese’s bag is empty! That’s tuurrible!”
Madison’s phone call for cookie cooking advice got me to thinking about the thousands of calls that Butterball Turkey brand experts field every year from frantic home cooks.
According to the Butterball folks here are some of the (for real) crazy questions Butterball’s operators have had to deal with. And I offered some advice of my own.
“Can I thaw my turkey in the toilet?” I would have told the caller “it’s a last resort, but only if you use the guest toilet.”
“My cat started eating my raw turkey, what do I do?” I would have said, “Don’t panic and no matter what, don’t tell your dog the cat got to eat first.”
“Can I cook a 30-year-old turkey?” “Sure, why not? He’s lived a good life. And 30-year-old turkeys are usually not hard to catch. And for desert, serve everyone a piece of that 30-year-old wedding cake that’s in the freezer too.”
“How can I thaw my turkey on my car luggage rack safely?” I would offer, “Be sure and wear a motorcycle helmet and insist your husband puts extra straps on you in case he has to slam on the brakes on the way to grandma’s house.”
“Will chainsaw oil affect my turkey?” That’s an easy one. “No sir, in fact it may help your guests swallow your turkey. But I wouldn’t go swimming or smoke a cigarette for at least an hour after finishing your meal.”
“Why do I have to cut the legs off?” I would offer, “it’s best to consult the constitution of the state in which you reside for the legal requirement thereof. In most states south of the Mason Dixon line it’s legal to leave the legs on the turkey.”
“How can I keep that turkey-cooking aroma around all week?” Now that question is right in my wheel house. “FYI, all you have to do is triple the allotted cook time per pound and I guarantee you’ll smell that bird for days to come. Just keep the fire department number handy.”
I think the best advice would be for these callers to just bake (or buy) some cookies.
"May the cookie dough force be with you, darlin’. Love you,” Deddy.