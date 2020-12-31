Monday, December 14, 2020-7:05 a.m.
I woke up and turned over in the bed. I realized that Jonathan was at home. I immediately became worried. It meant he was sick. I hurried from my warm den and caught him in the hall.
“Come here, mama,” he said. “Come sit down in the living room.”
I knew something was wrong. He was pale. My mind raced. I could see the two dogs in the house so I knew they were safe. I tried to grasp what could be the matter.
After we settled in the chairs across from each other beside the fire with the Christmas lights twinkling on the other side of us he paused a moment, and drew in a sigh.
“Pepaw went Home this morning.”
“What?!”
Everything went silent as the waves of grief crashed through my soul while I folded myself in his arms. I could barely hear what he was explaining to me, how he found it out. All I could grasp was that for the third time in seven months our immediate family lost another loved one. Not to mention our Aunt Shirley lost her grandson just three weeks before that.
When my mind could comprehend what Jon was saying, he said he was later to work than usual. An old oak tree had fallen across the driveway and he had to cut it in several pieces to get it out of the way. “I was late to work, I just had clocked in when Aunt Cindy called me,” he explained.
And even then, I still didn’t hear about the oak tree.
“I’ve gotta get to Cindy,” I said.
I quickly dressed and Jon drove me to Marion Street. As we were driving down the road I realized the date. Exactly seven months before Will was killed in a wreck. It was Mike that came to our house to share that news.
The two Joey’s went home on the fourteenth day of the month and are walking in heaven’s splendor.
Joey. My nephew’s middle name was Joseph. One day when he was some three or four years old Mike told him that he was a Joey. “I’m not a Joey!” he shot back. “You are a Joey.” And from there he went to his two cousins that were just stair steps above him in age and convinced them that they needed to call Uncle Mike ‘Joey.’ It stuck. All the younger nieces and nephews caught on. From then on that was the nick name for Will and Mike.
Mike Franks was a giant of a man. He cast a big shadow physically and a big presence in our family. He was my sister’s soul mate. He loved her dearly. She loved him. He could fix anything. If daddy needed help troubleshooting something with the car, and air compressor or needed something lifted Mike was available. When Jon got stuck in our yard with a trailer loaded down, Mike came over with his big truck and chain and pulled him out.
He was a veteran and proud of his service. Sometimes he would reveal those days of fighting on the sizzling island to me. He did what he was called to do and came home. But he was always at every ceremony that honored or talked about the sacrifices that those in his boots had given.
He had a booming voice something akin to a bear but his heart was soft as a bird’s feather. He loved his grandkids. And he didn’t make any distinction between the grandkids that came from his lineage and those that came from Cindy’s.
All the grandkids called him Pepaw. And that’s what my Jon called him too. During the first years Jon called him Uncle Mike, but when the grandkids that he hung around called him Pepaw, he couldn't resist the term of endearment.
The next days were long. I stood beside my sister as they gathered up his great frame from the house that gray morning. I went to be beside her as she chose that final box. My sisters Amee and Kirsten were there for both of us. The hours crawled by.
As I dressed on the day of the visitation I realized that we shared our last meal together two weeks ago that Wednesday. We were coming back home from Batesville after attending my first cousin’s son’s funeral services.
I never realized that would be our final meal. It would be the final moments I was to spend with him, for the next week was rather busy for me and he begin to not feel well.
As we stood on the windswept hill and the Navy men folded the flag in his honor, my tears flowed again. They handed the flag to his widow. My sister. I never thought we would be crossing this bridge so soon.
But even as the white capped man spoke in hushed tones to Cindy, the words she’d often repeated to us over the past four days swept through my mind. “He always said, when it was his time to go he would go, it didn’t matter if there were a dozen doctors around him.”
And for some reason, God ordered that he should go on the fourteenth day of the month, just like the nephew he loved and adored.
I walked down the driveway between the pieces of the dead oak tree that has stood on our property since we moved there 21 years ago. I’d often laid on the grass and looked up at it’s lofty height, watching the squirrels play or the blue jays land on it.
It swept away branches of my magnolia tree and bent over the elm tree when it fell, leaving a gaping hole for the blue sky to pour through. Jon said when he cut it in pieces he had to get the chain to drag it out of the way. “Pepaw would be proud,” he quietly remarked.
And the solid old tree will remind me of the giant of a man that came into our lives, then left a gaping hole that couldn’t be filled once he went away; but he his Joey are rejoicing together at the feet of Jesus. They won't be there one minute heaven's time before we who know Jesus too will join them. Hallelujah! What a comfort!