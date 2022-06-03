In October of last year, I wrote in The Veteran’s Corner, an article about the presumptions of service connection for respiratory conditions caused by particulate matter pollution. As I reported, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) started processing compensation disability claims on August 2nd, 2021, for asthma, rhinitis, and sinusitis based on presumed particulate matter exposure during military service in the Southwest Asia Theater of operations beginning August 2nd, 1990, to the present. This area includes Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the neutral zone between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the Gulf of Aden, the Gulf of Oman, the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea, and the airspace above these locations. The policy also covers Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria, or Djibouti beginning September 19th, 2001, to the present.
Veterans stationed in these locations beginning in the 1990s were likely exposed to dust, sandstorms, and other environmental hazards containing particulate matter, and breathed in these toxic fumes for extended periods of time. A portion of this particulate matter pollution may have been caused by burn pits, a method of waste disposal practiced by the U.S. Military and its contractors in the post-9/11 era. Huge amounts of waste (e.g., human waste, medical waste, plastic, rubber, petroleum, and ammunition) generated by military bases were burned, emitting plumes of toxic smoke containing particulate matter and other dangerous toxins. As a result, Veterans who served in Southwest Asia and surrounding areas are now suffering from a multitude of different illnesses and disabilities.
As part of President Biden’s Unity Agenda commitment to support our nation’s Veterans, the VA added nine new conditions caused by particulate matter pollution that went in effect April 26, 2022. These rare respiratory cancers are now added to VA’s regulations through an Interim Final Rule published in the Federal Register. They are squamous cell carcinoma of the larynx, squamous cell carcinoma of the trachea, adenocarcinoma of the trachea, salivary gland-type tumors of the trachea, adenosquamous carcinoma of the lung, large cell carcinoma of the lung, salivary gland-type tumors of the lung, sarcomatoid carcinoma of the lung, typical and atypical carcinoid of the lung.
VA determined through a focused review of scientific and medical evidence there is biological plausibility between airborne hazards and carcinogenesis of the respiratory tract — and the unique circumstances of these rare cancers warrant a presumption of service connection.
The rarity and severity of these illnesses and the reality these conditions present, is a situation where it may not be possible to develop additional evidence, which prompted VA to take this action. VA Secretary Denis McDonough said “Last year we made promises to fundamentally change and improve how we establish and expedite presumptions — now we’re keeping them. We are taking a new approach to presumptives that takes all available science into account, with one goal in mind — getting today’s Veterans — and Vets in the decades ahead — the benefits they deserve as fast as possible.”
Any Veteran who has or had one of these listed cancers at any time during or after separation from military service may be eligible for disability compensation benefits. If you are a Veteran applying for the first time, file a new claim at the Pontotoc Veteran Service Office. Also, Veterans who had claims previously denied for any of these respiratory cancers are encouraged to file a supplemental claim for benefits. I can assist with that also.
If you think you may be eligible or would like to discuss, please call or visit - Mack Huey, County Veteran Service Officer at 489-3907.