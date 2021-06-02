Studies show Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and substance use problems are strongly related in people who served in the military. Some people try to cope with PTSD symptoms by drinking heavily, using drugs, or smoking too much. Eventually, the overuse of these substances can develop into SUD (Substance Use Disorder), and treatment can be given for both PTSD and SUD. The good news is that treatment works, and therapy can target both problems at the same time.
How Common Is Co-occurring PTSD and SUD in Veterans?
More than 2 of 10 Veterans with PTSD also have SUD.
Almost 1 out of every 3 Veterans seeking treatment for SUD also has PTSD.
The number of Veterans who smoke (nicotine) is almost double for those with PTSD (about 6 of 10) versus those without a PTSD diagnosis (3 of 10).
In the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, about 1 in 10 returning Veterans seen in VA have a problem with alcohol or other drugs.
War Veterans with PTSD and alcohol problems tend to binge drink. Binge drinking is when a person drinks a lot of alcohol (4-5 drinks or more) in a short period of time (1-2 hours).
PTSD can occur after someone goes through combat, physical or sexual assault, terrorist attack, serious accident or natural disaster. PTSD symptoms include feeling keyed up, having flashbacks of an event, avoiding reminders of the event, anger, irritability or feeling numb to things you used to enjoy.
What treatments are available for co-occurring PTSD and SUD? Evidence shows that treating PTSD and SUD at the same time works to treat both conditions. Some people choose to do different therapies for PTSD and SUD at the same time.
• For PTSD, trauma-focused psychotherapies are the most effective treatments. Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT), Prolonged Exposure (PE), and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) use different techniques to help people process their traumatic experiences.
• The most effective treatments for SUD include relapse prevention, cognitive behavioral therapy, 27% of Veterans in VA care diagnosed with PTSD also have SUD and contingency management. There are also medication options.
• COPE is a therapy that integrates trauma-focused PTSD treatment with SUD treatment.
• Treatment for specific symptoms like pain, anger or sleep problems are options as well.
What else should I know about treatment? There are many levels and types of treatment options available. The first step is to talk to a Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) health professional and ask for more information. There are successful treatments for co-occurring PTSD and SUD. Recovery is achievable. You can have a life without your symptoms. Your VA provider can help you get started.
When should a person get evaluated for co-occurring PTSD and SUD? If you continue to be troubled or distracted by your experiences for more than three months or have questions about your drinking or drug use, learn more about the options. Life can be better! Talk to a VA professional to discuss choices for getting started.
VA wants you to have the best possible care for co-occurring PTSD and SUD. Each VA medical center has PTSD-SUD Specialists trained in treating both conditions to promote the best health outcomes. If there are signs you are at risk for both PTSD and SUD, your provider will help you decide on the best treatment option for you. There are treatment resources at every VA medical center. If you qualify for VA health care, you can get high-quality mental health services as part of your benefits.
The mental health service at VA Medical Center (VAMC) Memphis provides consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues that can impact emotional well-being.
Mental health services provided at VAMC Memphis include treatments for –
depression, sadness, grief
anxiety, worry, nervousness
addictive behaviors
relationship problems
stress from medical problems and/or pain
post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
emotional problems, such as managing anger
vocational issues
troublesome thoughts or ideas
confused thinking
aggressive or self-harming behaviors
memory problems
Contact Number(s) at the VAMC Memphis: 901-523-8990 Ext. 5777 or 901-523-8990 Ext. 7411
If you are already enrolled in VA Health Care and assigned to the Tupelo VA Clinic, they also provide the majority of mental health services offered at the Memphis VAMC. All you need to do is talk with your assigned VA doctor and ask them for an appointment to see one of the VA mental health providers. The Tupelo VA Health Clinic number is 662-840-6366.
When it comes to seeking help for PTSD and/or SUD, the most common issue I see from Veterans is denial and pride. Many Veterans suffer in silence and just deal with it – that is unfortunately the way we are trained. Take it from someone who knows, come see me and let’s get you some help. What we discuss will be confidential – I am obligated to comply with The Privacy Act, 38 U.S.C. 5701, 7332 & 5705 and HIPAA Privacy Rules.
If you are not enrolled in VA health care and would like to check to see if you are eligible, please call and we can discuss – Mack Huey, County Veteran Service Officer at 489-3907.