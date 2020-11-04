Over the past three years, serving as your County Veteran Service Officer, I had a large number of Veterans and Family Members inquiring about the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Family Caregiver Program. Up until recently, this program only benefited those Veterans that served on or after September 11th, 2001. However now, the Family Caregiver Program has been expanded based on President Trump signing the VA Mission Act of 2018 directing the new amendments to the policy go into effect October 1, 2020.
So what does this mean? The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) is now for eligible Veterans who have incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty on or before May 7, 1975 or on or after September 11, 2001. This program provides resources, education, support, a financial stipend, and health insurance (if eligible), beneficiary travel (if eligible), to caregivers of eligible Veterans.
Veterans may be eligible for this clinical program if they: sustained or aggravated a serious injury serious injury (now includes serious illness) in the line of duty on or before May 7, 1975 or on or after September 11, 2001; and meet both of the following criteria to be eligible for PCAFC. Among other applicable eligibility criteria, the Veteran must:
Have a single or combined service-connected disability rating by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) of 70% or more. This requirement is included in the definition of “serious injury;” and
Be in need of personal care services (requiring in-person personal care services) for a minimum of six continuous months based on any one of the following: an inability to perform an activity of daily living (ADL) or a need for supervision, protection, or instruction.
What services does this program offer? If approved, Veterans can select one (1) primary (main) caregiver and up to two (2) secondary caregivers. Secondary caregivers serve as a backup support to the primary caregiver when needed. The services you receive will depend on whether you are the primary or secondary caregiver.
If you are the primary caregiver, you may receive:
A monthly stipend (paid directly to you as the caregiver.)
Access to health care insurance through Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA), if you do not already have health insurance.
Mental health counseling.
Certain beneficiary travel benefits when traveling with the Veteran to appointments. Note for specific details, speak to your Caregiver Support Coordinator.
At least 30 days of respite care per year, for the Veteran. Respite is short term relief for someone else to care for the Veteran while you take a break.
If you are the secondary caregiver, you may receive:
Mental health counseling.
Certain beneficiary travel benefits when traveling with the Veteran to appointments. Note for specific details, speak to your Caregiver Support Coordinator.
At least 30 days of respite care, per year for the Veteran. Respite is short term relief for someone else to care for the Veteran while you take a break.
How do I apply for this program? You and the Veteran will need to apply together and participate in an application process to determine if you’re eligible for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers. You'll both need to sign and date the application and answer all questions for your role.
The best way to apply is through the Memphis VA Medical Center. Veterans can contact the Caregiver Support Coordinator at 901-577-7180. Arrangements can be made with the Caregiver Support Coordinator to fax the completed application (VA Form 10-10CG) and supporting documentation, rather than a personal visit, due to COVID restrictions. Caregiver Support Coordinators are available at each VA Medical Center to help caregivers find the right support to meet their needs and to enroll in caregiver programs and services.
The VA Form 10-10CG (Application for the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers) is available on-line or if you do not have access to a computer I have the forms in my office and can assist you in completing.
Please feel free to call or stop by my office (Mack Huey - Veteran Service Office) to ask questions and/or discuss your Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits. I am located in the Pontotoc Court House and my phone number is 489-3907.