According to Mr. Stacey Pickering, Executive Director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs, “When it comes to the most underused state benefit, look no further than the Mississippi Veterans Home Purchase Board. They provide low-interest mortgage loans in amounts for eligible Veterans and unmarried surviving spouses to purchase an existing home or to construct a new one.”
The Mission of the Mississippi Veterans’ Home Purchase Board §35-7-3, Declaration of Public Policy: It is hereby declared to be the public policy of this state to aid its Veterans to become rehabilitated and to become as quickly as possible self-sustaining, thereby strengthening their citizenship and expressing the gratitude of all the peoples of this state for such public services they have rendered, and to that end this chapter is passed. The Veterans’ Home Purchase Board is to provide money in the form of a VA Guaranteed home purchase loan to the Veterans of Mississippi at a lower rate of interest than can be found in the private sector as thanks for their sacrifice and service to our Country and this State. This benefit to the Veteran costs the State NOTHING. On average, a Veteran will save $103,695.00 on a $250,000.00 loan over 30 years with the agency.
The Mississippi Legislature established the Veterans’ Home Purchase Board (VHPB) in 1936 as a state Agency for the purpose of rehabilitating and rewarding the State’s Veterans by making available to them mortgage loan money at a rate lower than the rate charged by private sector mortgage companies. Because of the Constitutional prohibition against the State’s loaning its credit in aid of any person (MISS. CONST. of 1890, art 14, Section 258), the VHPB purchases the property from the seller and then resells the property on credit to the Veteran Purchaser. In all other respects; the Agency operates as a traditional mortgage company.
Mississippi residents who are Veterans, current active-duty military personnel, or current members of the Mississippi National Guard or Reserves with over six years of service, the Veterans' Home Purchase Board offers mortgage loan funds for the purchase of an existing home or a home recently constructed.
What is a Veteran? A Veteran is not only someone who served this country in one of the branches of the military at some time in their life, BUT RATHER: A Veteran is one that at some time in his or her life, signed a blank check to our government for everything he or she owned up to and including his or her life. Sadly, many of those checks have been cashed by our Government; more are being cashed now and will be in the future to protect and defend our Constitution, our freedom and our way of life. Since this nation’s beginning, millions of men and women have willingly given up their wealth, liberty and their lives for the freedoms we now enjoy. This sacrifice must be cherished and not forgotten.
Property Eligibility - The property must be a single-family residence to qualify. Permanent financing of a construction loan to construct a single-family residence is also available, subject to VA guidelines. Farms, Raw Land, Mobile Homes, Townhomes and Condominiums do not qualify. The property must be located in the State of Mississippi.
The Veterans' Home Purchase Board cannot refinance your equity or an existing permanent home mortgage. If you own a home that is not adequate for your needs at the time of loan application, according to the laws that govern this Agency, you will be required to divest/sell this home prior to the closing of the VHPB loan on the new purchase. A recorded Warranty Deed with Book and Page numbers will be required as proof of divestment.
VHPB Program Eligibility
A Veteran must have been a Mississippi resident immediately prior to entering the Military Service or have resided in Mississippi for two (2) consecutive years immediately preceding the loan application.
The Veteran must obtain a Certificate of Eligibility – COE - from the Department of Veterans Affairs (I can help you obtain your COE – I have the application in my office, all you need to bring is your DD214 with you).
The Veteran must have been discharged from active duty service under conditions other than dishonorable.
Reserve and National Guard personnel who have 6 years of service or more are eligible to apply for a loan.
Active duty military personnel are eligible to apply for a loan, two-year residence required.
Reserve & National Guard Personnel who have been activated for extended active duty service under Title 10 US Code are eligible to apply.
An unmarried surviving spouse of the above described eligible veterans who died as a result of service or service-connected injuries may qualify for this program.
How to Apply- Write, e-mail, or telephone VHPB and request an application packet and they will mail an application packet to you. Upon request, they will email a package to you. The VHPB will assist you with your new home purchase and will answer any questions that you might have concerning the program.
Loan Terms - Current 5-15 year rates are 2.50% (3.009% apr); Current 16-30 year rates are 2.75 % (3.028% apr); APR is calculated at $400,000 for 30 yrs
The maximum loan limit is $400,000 plus the VA funding fee.
The interest rate is fixed for the term of the loan.
Interest rates are typically 1 to 2 percent below market rates.
Available terms are 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 year monthly amortizations.
Veterans’ Home Purchase Board can only refinance loans presently financed by the agency.
Hazard insurance and taxes are collected monthly along with payments and placed in an escrow account.
If you would like an appointment with a VHPB employee, please call to schedule your appointment so that someone will be available when you arrive.
Mailing Address P.O. Box 54411 Pearl, MS 39288-4411
Physical Address 3466 Highway 80 East Pearl, Mississippi 39208 Phone (601) 576-4800
Fax (601) 576-4812
Email: vhpbinfo@vhpb.state.ms.us
For more information on Mississippi Veterans Affairs, visit https://www.vhpb.ms.gov/
Please feel free to call or stop by my office (Mack Huey - Veteran Service Office) to ask questions and/or discuss your Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits. I am located in the Pontotoc Court House and my phone number is 489-3907.