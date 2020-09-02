Exposure to airborne hazards such as burn pit smoke may cause health effects. In June 2014, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) opened the “Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry” for Veterans and Servicemembers.
The registry was established and being maintained primarily for those Veterans who deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), Operation New Dawn (OND) and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel (OFS) in the Southwest Asia Theater of Operations.
Participants are requested to complete a questionnaire that allows you to report your exposures to airborne hazards (such as smoke from burn pits, oil-well fires, or pollution during deployment), as well as other exposures health concerns.
The Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry is a database of information about Veterans and Servicemembers. Participation in the registry is voluntary and will not affect access to health care or benefits.
How will the registry be used?
The registry will help to monitor health conditions affecting eligible Veterans and Servicemembers. VA will use the data to improve programs to help Veterans and Servicemembers with deployment exposure concerns.
Most Veterans and Servicemembers will complete the questionnaire just once. The VA may reach out to some Veterans and Servicemembers to ask them to participate in studies that could involve additional questionnaires and exams. VA will maintain the security of all information provided in the registry.
Eligibility
VA will determine eligibility for the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry based on deployment information from the Department of Defense (DoD). To be eligible, you must be a Veteran or Servicemember who deployed to contingency operations in the Southwest Asia theater of operations at any time on or after August 2, 1990, or Afghanistan or Djibouti on or after September 11, 2001. These regions include the following countries, bodies of water, and the airspace above these locations:
Iraq
Afghanistan
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Djibouti
Gulf of Aden
Gulf of Oman
Oman
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
Waters of the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea, and Red Sea
Benefits of Registering
Better health awareness: Participating in the registry will create a snapshot of your health from which to measure changes over time
Health discussion: You can discuss your questionnaire with a knowledgeable provider during a free, optional registry evaluation
Better long-term health care: Help VA better understand the effects of environmental exposures on health, leading to improved health care for you and for all Veterans
Follow-up communications: As VA learns more, they will share this information with participants
How to Participate
The registry is a database of health information voluntarily provided by Veterans and Servicemembers that will help VA to collect, analyze, and report on health conditions that may be related to environmental exposures experienced during deployment. To get started visit https://veteran.mobilehealth.va.gov/AHBurnPitRegistry
What to Expect
The questionnaire takes about 40 minutes to complete. The questions have been designed to give VA a broad picture of your health and current and past exposures. You will be asked a series of questions in the following categories:
• Deployment timeframes and bases to which you were stationed
• Conditions and health issues that cause difficulty with daily activities
• Current and past health symptoms
• Residential history (where you lived)
• Occupational history (what type of work you do)
• Dust, gas, vapors or fumes exposures
• Home environment and hobbies
• Health care use
• Contact preferences
It is important for medical providers to have a complete picture of your health. The questionnaire asks a broad range of questions because an individual’s health is greatly influenced by their lifestyle. Health conditions can worsen over time from additional or prolonged exposures received during work or recreation. Note: Your current or past jobs, hobbies, civilian exposures, and lifestyle will not affect eligibility for benefits.
I enrolled in the registry in 2017 and based on my registry eligibility I was authorized to receive an in person medical evaluation at no cost. This evaluation is optional and is not required to participate in the registry. If you are a Veteran and enrolled in the VA Health Care system you can contact your Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) or the Memphis VA Medical Center Environmental Health Coordinator to schedule an appointment for an evaluation.
While there is not enough medical or scientific information to conclude that long term health effects have occurred due to burn pit smoke, VA continues to study the health of deployed Veterans. Veterans and Servicemembers who were closer to burn pit smoke or exposed for longer periods may be at greater risk for health problems. Individual health effects will vary and may depend of a number of other factors, such as the type of waste being burned and wind direction. According to a 2011 Institute of Medicine report, the high level of fine dust and pollution common in Iraq and Afghanistan may pose a greater danger for respiratory illnesses than exposure to burn pits.
As a matter of personal opinion, I believe that just as our Vietnam Veterans were exposed to the effects of Agent Orange and developed medical conditions later in life, a similar possibility could exist with Southwest Asia Veterans due to exposure to airborne hazards. I would recommend that if you deployed to any of the areas mentioned in this article that you take the time to complete the questionnaire and have it documented for future use with the VA.
It is important to note that participation in the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry will not affect VA’s decision on any claims for disability benefits. Veterans interested in applying for disability compensation or other benefits may apply directly through my office, the Veterans Service Office in the Court House. My email is mackhuey@pontotoccoms.com or phone number is 489-3907.