I thought it important this month to inform our Veterans with an update from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in regard to VA Health Care services across our country.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced, as of mid-June, more than 100 VA medical facilities and medical centers (VAMCs) have reinstated in-person service within their direct health care delivery system after certain services were temporarily on hold or reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VA leadership reviews and considers many factors daily, including community infection rates, to determine when it is safe for a facility to expand services.
“We will continue to provide a safe environment for both Veterans and employees,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “VA will also ensure the safety of patients and employees are a priority when implementing which Veterans Health Administration facilities move forward with expanding in-person services.”
The department’s focus has been to provide in-person care to Veterans who have the greatest clinical need during the pandemic — while VA Medical Centers remain open for urgent and emergency care services.
For non-emergent care, telehealth appointments have been a valuable link between VA and Veterans during this challenging time, however, Veterans should not delay contacting their care team to make an appointment if they have a medical concern.
VA continues to increase telehealth appointments for Veterans not in need of in-person services, which has now seen more than a 1,000% increase — totaling more telehealth visits in March 2020 than in all of 2019.
VA will continue to use and expand innovative personalized telehealth options, phone consults and wellness checks regardless of a Veteran’s geographic location.
Even though VA health facilities have started to open across the U.S., at the same time, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many parts of the country.
As more Veterans begin to return for in-person care, safety is our top priority. That’s why we continue to monitor and adjust our in-person services, as needed, for each facility. It’s also why it’s more important than ever for everyone to follow the safety measures we’ve put in place. These include practicing physical distancing and wearing face coverings.
Physical distancing and face coverings are our best safety measures
The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads from person to person through the air. When an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, droplets from their mouth or nose can travel through the air and into the mouths, noses or lungs of people nearby. Even people who are infected but show no symptoms of COVID-19 can likely still spread the virus.
Because of this, physical distancing and face coverings are two of the best ways we can protect ourselves and others.
Physical distancing
We’ve made changes to our spaces and processes to help Veterans, caregivers and employees stay at least six feet (about two arms’ lengths) apart in our facilities, when possible. The farther apart you are from someone who’s infected, the less likely you are to have contact with their droplets that can carry the virus.
Changes include using remote check-in options by text or phone and creating more space in waiting rooms.
Face coverings
We now require everyone who enters a VA facility to wear a cloth face covering. This helps to keep the virus from spreading when a person coughs, sneezes or talks.
Make sure your face covering fits snugly over your mouth and nose. You should be able to breathe without restriction.
When you take your face covering off, don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth. And don’t touch the outside of the face covering.
As soon as you remove your face covering, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer.
Wash or replace your face covering each day.
Focusing on your safety and comfort while providing the highest quality care
VA employees across the country are wearing their face coverings and other protective attire to help protect Veterans, caregivers and coworkers. And they’re coming up with creative ways to help Veterans feel comfortable in this new reality.
We stand firm in our belief that all Veterans have the right to expect safe care when they come to VA.
As a result of our particular situation here in our area and in Memphis, the Memphis VA Medical Center and Tupelo VA Clinic continue to predominately use telehealth appointments to the maximum extent possible. Limited in-person appointments are available. Please call your VA doctor or nurse to discuss any urgent medical needs. As a reminder if you are a VA patient and have a Veterans Health Identification Card you may be seen at one of three VA authorized Urgent Care facilities in our area: (1) MEDPLUS Urgent Clinic, 874 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo, Phone Number 841-0002; (2) Mantachie Rural Health Care, 5681 Hwy 363 Mantachie, Phone Number 282-4226; and (3) Golden Triangle Urgent Care, 1154 Cross Creek Drive, Saltillo, Phone Number 840-8010. MEDPLUS and Golden Triangle are both open on the weekends. This benefit is considered open access, allowing Veterans to access urgent care within VA’s community care network and receive care without prior authorization or referral from the VA. To ensure you are eligible for urgent care services you can call 1-833-483-8669. Veterans that use this service will not pay anything at the urgent care facility, but will be billed by VA for any copayment that is applicable.
Many of the services I provide can be done over the phone, email and/or regular mail. You are very welcome to stop in for a visit, but if you are not comfortable with an office visit just call me at 489-3907 and we can determine the best course of action in getting you your VA benefits.