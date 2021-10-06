Over the past three decades, Veterans who served in Southwest Asia and later suffered from chronic asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis, among other conditions, had to prove that their illnesses were caused by their military service in order to receive disability compensation or medical care — proof that more often than not was impossible to provide.
More than 3.7 million people served in the Persian Gulf and Afghanistan since 1990. A vast majority of those service members were exposed to smoke from burn pits on U.S. military bases, as well as dust storms and man-made pollution.
VA conducted the first iteration of a newly formed internal VA process to review scientific evidence to support rulemaking, resulting in the recommendation to consider creation of new presumptions of service connection for respiratory conditions based on VA’s evaluation of a National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine report and other evidence. This was a very similar process that our Vietnam Veterans experienced with getting certain diseases presumptively connected and associated with exposure to Agent Orange.
The process concluded that particulate matter pollution is associated with chronic asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis for Veterans who served in the Southwest Asia theater of operations beginning August 2nd, 1990 to the present, or Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Syria or Djibouti beginning September 19th, 2001 to the present. VA’s review also concluded that there was sufficient evidence to presume that these Veterans have been exposed to particulate matter.
This new guidance by VA “will ease the evidentiary burden of … Veterans who file claims with VA for these three conditions, which are among the most commonly claimed respiratory conditions,” according to the interim final rule published in the Federal Register.
After many, many years of waiting on this rule change, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) started processing compensation disability claims on August 2nd, 2021 for asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis on a presumptive basis based on presumed particulate matter exposures during military service in Southwest Asia and certain other areas – if these conditions manifested within 10 years of a qualifying period of military service.
So what is particulate matter? According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), particulate matter is a mixture of tiny particles and droplets (e.g., dust, dirt, smoke, or soot) polluting the air. Some particles are visible to the human eye while others are so small only electron microscopes can detect them. Particulate matter generally forms in the atmosphere following a complex reaction of pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. If inhaled, particulate matter can burrow deep into the lungs and even infiltrate the bloodstream, leading to serious pulmonary issues and other health effects.
Veterans stationed in Southwest Asia beginning in the 1990s were likely exposed to dust, sandstorms, and other environmental hazards containing particulate matter, and thus breathed in these toxic fumes for extended periods of time. A portion of this particulate matter pollution may have been caused by burn pits, a method of waste disposal practiced by the U.S. Military and its contractors in the post-9/11 era. Huge amounts of waste (e.g., human waste, medical waste, plastic, rubber, petroleum, and ammunition) generated by military bases were burned, emitting plumes of toxic smoke containing particulate matter and other dangerous toxins. As a result, veterans who served in Southwest Asia and surrounding areas are now suffering from a multitude of different illnesses and disabilities.
The Southwest Asia Theater of operations refers to Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the neutral zone between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the Gulf of Aden, the Gulf of Oman, the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and the airspace above these locations.
VA plans to conduct outreach to impacted Veterans to inform them about their eligibility and will provide information on how to apply. Veterans who believe they may be eligible for the newly established presumptive conditions are encouraged to apply.
If you think you may be eligible or would like to discuss, please call or visit - Mack Huey, County Veteran Service Officer at 489-3907.