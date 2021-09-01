Over the past several weeks we have seen much discussion in the news and on social media in regard to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, the takeover by the Taliban, the evacuation of Afghan refugees and the potential for leaving our own citizens behind. To say the least this has been very disturbing to our Veterans and others in our community. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is working quickly to share VA resources, call center information, peer support, and other community services in light of these events. Listed below I wanted to provide a comprehensive listing of those resources from the VA that might be of use for our Veterans of Pontotoc County:
Vet Centers – Discuss how you feel with other Veterans in these community-based counseling centers. 70% of Vet Center staff are Veterans. Call 1-877-927-8387 or find one near you.
Veterans Crisis Line – If you are having thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255, then PRESS 1 or visit http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
For emergency mental health care, you can also go directly to your local VA medical center 24/7 regardless of your discharge status or enrollment in other VA health care.
VA Women Veterans Call Center – Call or text 1-855-829-6636 (M-F 8AM – 10PM & SAT 8AM – 6:30PM ET)
VA Caregiver Support Line – Call 1-855-260-3274 (M-F 8AM – 10PM & SAT 8AM – 5PM ET)
Download VA’s self-help apps – Tools to help deal with common reactions like, stress, sadness, and anxiety. You can also track your symptoms over time at https://www.ptsd.va.gov/appvid/mobile/
VA Mental Health Services Guide – This guide will help you sign up and access mental health services at https://www.va.gov/files/2020-11/mental-health-quick-start-guide.pdf
MakeTheConnection.net – information, resources, and Veteran to Veteran videos for challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues at https://www.maketheconnection.net/
Community Resources:
Vets4Warriors – 1-855-838-8255
Wounded Warrior Project – Need someone to talk to? Connect with your peers. Call 888.WWP.ALUM (997.2586) or visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Veteran Wellness Alliance – Need help or want to talk? Check In or call:1-630-522-4904 or email: checkin@veteranwellnessalliance.org
Code of Support 1-571-418-6339 press 1
Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes – Join the Community or call 202-249-7170
American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network – Peer Support and Mentoring or call the Hero Care Network at 1-877-272-7337
Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) – Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS) Is Here For You! or call 800-959-TAPS (8277)
Travis Manion Foundation – 1-215-348-9080 or email info@travismanion.org
America’s Warrior Partnership 1-866-AWPVETS
RallyPoint – Talk to other Veterans online. Discuss: What are your feelings as the Taliban reclaim Afghanistan after 20 years of US involvement? https://www.rallypoint.com/answers/what-are-your-feelings-as-the-taliban-reclaim-afghanistan-after-20-years-of-us-involvement
Together We Served –Find your battle buddies through unit pages https://blogs.va.gov/VAntage/73552/together-served-provides-virtual-base-connecting-veterans/
Team Red, White & Blue – Hundreds of events weekly. Find a chapter in your area https://www.teamrwb.org/chapter-locator/
Student Veterans of America – Find a campus chapter to connect with https://studentveterans.org/chapters/find-a-chapter/
Veteran Service Organizations:
The American Legion https://www.legion.org/ - or our local chapter in Pontotoc on Legion Lane
AMVETS https://amvets.org/
Disabled American Veterans Charity (DAV) https://www.dav.org/
Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) https://iava.org/ Contact them 24/7/365 by calling 855-91RAPID (855-917-2743) or digitally at www.quickreaction force.org
Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) https://pva.org/find-support/
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) - https://www.vfw.org/ - or our local chapter in Pontotoc on Arrington Road
Vietnam Veterans of America https://vva.org/
The bottom-line is that support is available if you need it. Even if none of these resources appeal to you – get help at our Tupelo VA Clinic, at the Memphis VA Medical Center or a private provider, just get help. Or if you just want to talk to someone about it, if not a family member or friend, I am available. If you are struggling, the worst thing you can do is nothing. Don’t be afraid to lean on your Veteran community and please consider reaching out to VA if you would like to learn more about what is available.
Find more on common reactions and tips for managing stress at the VA blog, Coping with current events in Afghanistan at https://blogs.va.gov/VAntage/93472/coping-with-current-events-in-afghanistan/
Come see me if you would like to discuss Afghanistan or any benefits through the VA, please call or visit - Mack Huey, County Veteran Service Officer at 489-3907.
