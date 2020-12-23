Social gatherings during the Christmas season are traditionally indoors due to cold outdoor temperatures. The risk of contracting COVID-19 increases when socializing indoors has been a well-documented fact. With a positive attitude and proper planning, Christmas gatherings can take place outdoors to reduce the likelihood of transmitting the coronavirus.
The sources for this column are Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Plan Now for Safe Holiday Gatherings” and “Don’t Let Cold Weather Limit Outdoor Activities”. The npr.org article, “How to Retain Your Heat and Stay Upbeat While Socializing in Winter” was also used as a reference.
Embrace the Cold
The first step to enjoying a social gathering outdoors during the winter is to adopt a positive attitude. It is possible to enjoy yourself despite freezing temperatures. The mindset of having fun outdoors during cold weather can introduce you to various activities including social engagements, hiking, hunting, and sporting events. I have adjusted my own attitude during my daughter’s soccer games on cold nights. I am now looking forward to the games as an opportunity to safely have fun and socialize with others.
Dress for the Cold
A new mindset can only carry you so far. It is very important to learn to dress like an onion. This means wearing several layers of clothing that all serve a specific purpose. The layers should include a moisture wicking base layer, heat retaining layers, and a wind blocking layer.
Clothing made from wool and synthetic materials serve well as the base layer. Cotton is not a good choice because it loses its insulating properties when it is wet. Tight fitting long underwear made of polypropylene is a perfect choice for a base layer during cold weather.
Next are the heat retaining layers. Flannel shirts and a vest can serve this purpose well. The outer layer can be a thick winter coat with a hood to protect you from wind and precipitation. Thick pants or overalls that deflect the wind are also good choices.
Wearing a pair of thick wool blend socks will keep your toes warm and dry. Wearing a scarf or neck gaiter can prevent precious heat from escaping. Top things off with a warm hat and gloves.
Bring the Heat
A Christmas outdoor gathering can be made extra special with a glowing fire pit. A portable propane heater can also do the trick. Disposable handwarmers can keep you’re your fingers warm and toasty as well. Take care not to let the time around the fire allow you to relax the six foot social distancing rule.
Other Tips
Always bring something to sit on. Sitting on a cold metal chair can suck the heat right out of you. A blanket or seat cushion can protect you from a cold and wet posterior. Staying hydrated and eating meals that are high in calories, fat, and protein can serve to keep your body warm. Avoid drinking alcohol. Alcohol may give you a quick warming boost, but it will reduce your core body temperature in the long run.
If you can’t socialize outdoors this Christmas season always wear a mask and observe the six foot social distancing rule. Remember that a mask can keep others safe and keep your nose warm! Merry Christmas!
Contact James Shannon at james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information on this and other agriculture and natural resource based topics.