Imagine my anxiety when I recently read a Fox News headline proclaiming: “The universe will end in this way, at this time, researcher says.”
I called out to my wife, "Honey quick, where’s the flashlight? The universe is going to end.”
“I don’t know where the flashlight is, but I know it needs batteries,” she replied.
Great, I thought. We’re going to die in the dark.
But just before I told her to put a hold on those bill payments I read the first line of the story by Chris Ciaccia, Fox News.
“It’s not expected to happen anytime soon, but one scientist has calculated when the universe will end.”
So how soon was “not anytime soon?” The research said sometime over the "next few trillion years.”
Trillion years? Really! Goodness that’s what, at least five or six zeros?
Okay, I guess we better go ahead and pay the light bill.
According to the story, theoretical physicist Matt Caplan, the research study’s lead author, said “ The universe will be a bit of a sad, lonely, cold place. Mostly black hole galaxies and burned-out stars.”
Instead of the end of the world, it sounded to me like Caplan was referring to nightly CNN or MSNBC broadcasts.
Caplan estimated the first one of these theoretical explosions will happen in about 10 to the power 1100 years. “In years, it’s like saying the word ‘trillion’ almost a hundred times.”
Let me help you understand how long he is talking about. Longer than it will take Walmart to open more than four check out lines.
He said supernovas will be formed, at which time the universe will “likely be a giant emptiness, completely unrecognizable.”
In other words the universe will resemble the empty Lysol and Charmin shelves.
Do you realize there are thousands and thousands of six-month-old children who have never seen a grocery shelf full of Lysol wipes.
I can’t wait to sit around in my 20 year old golf cart and talk to my grandchildren about the good ole days.
“Yeah sonny, back when I was your age I used to ride around in the grocery cart child seat and squeeze the Charmin for a good 45 minutes. And momma would buy by a whole case Lysol wipes. And we had cans of Lysol spray too, sometimes spraying two at a time.”
“Noooo, I’m not lying! And the only super-Nova was a hopped up car with big tires and Miranz shelf speakers in the back dash. I’m telling you the truth.”
“And every couple of years it would snow an inch in Pontotoc and we’d hurry to the store and buy up all the milk and bread. They would call off school and we’d stay home and eat peas and butterbeans. And we’d make snow cream out of a three inch snowdrift.
“We’d make a fort out of all the rolls of Charmin tissue and we’d give the cat a bath in the tub and make boat sails out of Lysol wipes.”
“And we only got one channel on our black and white tv and we’d watch I Love Lucy, Let’s Make A Deal and the Match Game.”
And the next day in Mississippi it would be 84 degrees and we’d go wading where the snow melted.
And we spent some time wondering who Kitty Carlisle was on To Tell the Truth, but we didn’t wonder about the universe ending.
We trusted God. And He’s still got the remote control.