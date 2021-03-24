I won’t start singing--singing the greatest between-innings song of all time, John Fogerty’s “Centerfield,” but I kind of feel like it.
Fogerty writes great lyrics and “Centerfield” really captures that freshness of opening day: “We’re born again, there’s new grass on the field.” Walt Whitman couldn’t have said it better.
Sunday is Palm Sunday, when Jesus made his triumphant entry into Jerusalem. Hours later he was betrayed, beaten and tortured. Jesus was railroaded in a clandestine kangaroo court, sentenced to death and summarily executed.
Look hard enough and you can find a metaphor in almost anything—caterpillars becoming butterflies, coal becoming a diamond, Elvis performing in Vegas and becoming a kind of latter-day Bing Crosby. Coronavirus quarantine and the long, long stretch from October to March felt like 40 days in the desert. I wanted nothing to do with the NFL or the Super Bowl. Let’s not talk about the NBA. I resorted to watching Premier League soccer, the last refuge of the desperate sports fan here in “the colonies.”
Soon it will be “hippity-hoppity happy Easter day,” as we sang with Lilliputian bliss in Mrs. McCharen’s music class, twitching our noses and hopping in place. So what if we were seniors in high school?
“Born again,” Fogerty says. Rather biblical, yes? Not bad, John. I hear you.
Like any great storyteller, Fogerty takes us on a character arc. He says he spent some time in Mudville and took some lumps. Sojourn in the desert. The Passion. The long road home. Speaking of coming home: “Rounding third, and headed for home, it’s a brown-eyed handsome man.” Now, one might make a strong case for Robert Redford in The Natural here, but I’m looking for a religious metaphor, right? Brown-eyed, handsome man, rounding third, three days then headed for home. I would imagine most people in first century Palestine had brown eyes. I’ve always thought of Jesus as handsome.
Kids, these are the kinds of things you diddle away your hours thinking about when you study practical, working man trades like theology, philosophy and English.
So, Fogerty gets his “moment in the sun,” a nice resurrection image. The prologue to the Gospel of John (not John Fogerty) tells us that we are all created and exist in the Son.
Baseball and resurrection faith, bless my soul! “Don’t say it ain’t so, you know the time is now.”