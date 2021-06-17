Recently my children and I were studying the parable of the sower and the different soils in Sunday school. When it came to teaching about the rocky soil God gave me this neat idea of showing them rocky soil, and then planting something in the little plastic box.
So I gathered little plastic boxes like you put food up in from the Dollar Tree and scooped up different sized rocks and the soil from around my place that week before, excited about the truths we would learn.
Sunday, I explained to them that Jesus said that some seeds fell on rocky soil, and can things grow in rocky soil? They said they could not because it wouldn’t let the roots grow.
So we gathered in a circle on the floor and I gave each of them their little boxes and we put a few small stones in the bottom of the boxes for drainage, and I gave them some soil to put on top of that.
“Heyyy! Mine has a worm in it,” one little boy exclaimed.
“Ooops! I thought I took all those out,” I said. “Now when we put these big stones on top of this soil, what happens to the water when it is poured on?”
“It doesn’t get through,” the youngster said, “Can I please keep the worm that is in my box? I like worms they are good for the soil.”
“Yes, they are good for the soil and you may keep the worm in your box. So if we sow this seed into the box and those stones are over it will it grow?”
“No,” I heard. “Those rocks are in the way of the light and plants need light. I don’t have a worm for my box, can I have a worm for my box?”
I looked over into my dirt and saw several squirming victims. “Yes, you may have a worm for your box,” I told the little boy.
“But I want one for mine, too,” another said.
“Looks like I have plenty for all of you to have a worm in your box,” I replied.
“So Jesus is talking about people’s hearts in this parable and when it comes to the stony soil what should we do?” I asked.
“Get the rocks out,” a little girl said.
“And how do we do that?” I asked.
They shrugged their shoulders.
“By prayer. We pray for that person before we sow God’s word. Before we give them God’s word either by handing them a card with a scripture on it or just speaking it, pray that God will remove the stones from their hearts so they can receive His word. Pray that they will have ears to hear, but that God will remove the stones such as unbelief, uncaring, unthankfulness that have hardened their hearts so the seed can grow and flourish.”
We spent a few minutes taking the big rocks from the top of their soil, and I gave each of them several flower seeds to plant in their box.
“Uh, oh my worm is trying to climb out,” a little boy said.
“That’s okay I’m going to give you a lid to put on the box until you get it home so that the worm won’t be climbing out during Bro. Mike’s sermon,” I said.
So with boxes of planted seed and lids safely on I turned my little flock loose on the world, worms and all.