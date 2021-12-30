Christmas Eve I looked out from the front porch at mama’s house and admired the sunset. Christmas Day Jon and I were outside to see the sun’s final glow against the clouds and Sunday I sat in my swing and watched that magical moment again thanks to the spring like weather we are having.
Aren’t sunsets beautiful? They give us a chance to pause and enjoy the indescribable beauty that was the day.
A sunrise gives all the promises and hope of what a day may bring, but at sunset, you’ve lived those moments and you can reflect on what the day held.
At the beginning of the day we don’t get to choose what lies ahead. At the end of the day we can choose to be joyful or sad over what has happened.
It is the same way with a year. This Saturday the calendar will go to 2022 and we have a whole new clean slate to work with, never mind the past.
Wouldn’t it be nice if all of life could be that way? Let’s have a do over and try this again. In some ways we can, but in other ways, our lives bear consequences that we have to work through.
Looking at a new year gives us time to look back at where we’ve been the year before and thank God for the special moments we’ve had with those we love.
Do you remember them? We spent a week being snowed in this past year as well as saying goodbye forever to those we hold so dear.
In the spring I was treated to enjoying moments by the ocean with my sister, aunts and grand-nieces and nephew. Easter gave our community one of the first outings since the Covid lock down of 2020 with the egg hunt at the park. It was nice to get out and enjoy moments with that wider family.
On the page of hard memories, my Tuck disappeared in April and I haven’t seen him since. My dear Sissy Girl came into our lives in May and she is a constant source of joy to us.
This year also brought fair memories, spending time on the Gulf Coast in the summer watching alligators and enjoying rainbows, enjoying the Bodock festival again and seeing our town get back to the normal click of life.
And while it quickly draws to a close and I reflect back on the sweet and bittersweet memories of the year, I’ll forever be grateful for the treasured time that I’ve had.
I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, whether sunshine or rain, but just as the rainbow needs both the dark colors and the bright hues to make it’s beautiful arc across the sky, I know that as I awake each and every sunrise, God will be there right beside me so that as I look back on each sunset I can say “The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want, He makes me to lie down in green pastures, He leads me beside the still waters, He restores my soul, He leads me in the paths of righteousness for His name sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for He is with me, His rod and His staff they comfort me. He prepares a table before me in the presence of mine enemies, He anoints my head with oil, my cup runs over, Surely, goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Amen.” Psalm 23
As you look back, may you look forward to the unspeakable joy and peace that the coming days will bring. Happy New Year!