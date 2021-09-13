The freedom of all Americans and the foundation and basic principles of the U. S. Constitution are in jeopardy forevermore with President Joe Biden’s ongoing attempts to mandate coronavirus vaccines for upwards of 80 million citizens.
Last Thursday President Biden announced sweeping new coronavirus vaccine mandates which will affect tens of millions of Americans, ordering all businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workers to be immunized or face weekly testing.
Biden also said that he would require most health-care facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid funding to vaccinate their employees, which the White House believes will cover 50,000 locations.
And the president signed an executive order compelling all federal employees to get vaccinated — without an option for those who prefer to be regularly tested instead.
The White House estimated that the policy will affect about 80 million workers, or two-thirds of the country’s workforce. Businesses that ignore the mandate could face up to $14,000 per violation.
Biden’s actions last week made him out to be a liar based on what he promised eight months earlier.
In December 2020, then president elect Biden was asked, “Do you want vaccines to be mandatory?”
Biden replied, “No, I don’t think it should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it be mandatory.”
Only a few weeks ago Biden had promised he wouldn’t leave Americans or our Afghan allies behind during the botched evacuation of Kabul, Afghanistan. He lied about that too.
Has America became a dictatorship? Are we now a Communist country?
I thought that the U.S. Constitution included checks and balances among the legislative, executive and judicial branches.
I thought that Americans elected U.S. Representatives and U.S. Senators to make federal laws.
And I hope that the U.S. Supreme Court will soon tell President Biden that one of his cronies slipped him the wrong index card about the Constitutionality of forcing vaccinations on millions of American workers.
For the record, I took the two-shot vaccine after consulting my doctor in Pontotoc. I may well take booster shots in the future.
But it’s not right for me to “mandate” that you or yours do the same.
The Coronavirus has been used as a political football for the past 20 months.
Prior to winning the 2020 presidential election, Biden and then vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris had both condemned the “Trump vaccine.”
Vice President Harris said she wouldn’t “put the Trump vaccine in her body.”
On September 9, 2021, the Vice President made these comments during a reproductive right roundtable discussion.
"But I will repeat what I know you all know: The President and I are unequivocal in our support of Roe v. Wade and the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade, and the right of women to make decisions for themselves with whomever they choose — about their own bodies,” Harris said. "And, needless to say, the right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is not negotiable. The right of women to make decisions about their own bodies is their decision; it is their body.
And no legislative institutions have the right to circumvent the Constitution of the United States in an attempt to interfere with, much less to prevent, a woman to make those decisions.”
So Harris clearly said women have the right to make decisions about their own body, including killing an unborn baby. But her boss, Joe Biden, now wants to mandate what goes in the body of millions of workers, male and female.
President Biden last week said that “vaccinations are not about freedom or personal choices. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you.”
The America I know is ALL ABOUT FREEDOM and the right to make personal choices, especially those concerning life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
In America the Congress makes laws, or at least that’s what the Constitution stipulates.
Biden knows these mandates will not stand up in court, but his aim is to take the nation’s focus off of Afghanistan and his failing foreign policies.
Biden simply wants to pick a fight with the Republican governors in this country. If you get sick with the Coronavirus he wants you to blame conservative governors.
This is all about politics for next year’s mid-term elections.
But Biden doesn’t even want to take responsibility for his own vaccine mandates. He wants to put it all on the private sector.
If the company you work for forces you to take the vaccine will they sign your shot form and take all responsibility for any adverse reaction?
Who will pay for the weekly testing for those who choose not to take the vaccine—the business owner, the employee, taxpayers?
Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens are walking across our southern border each month. Has President Biden mandated they be vaccinated? No.
A lot of Americans are fearful of the vaccine, especially women.
What we need in America right now is clear unbiased answers to lots of questions about the coronavirus and the vaccine.
How many times over the past 20 months have we been given so called factual information about the virus and masks, only to have those facts discredited. The reliability of Dr. Anthony Fauci is zero.
I believe one fact we know about Coronavirus is that there is no one size fits all diagnosis for how it affects each individual.
But we need treatments, studies and vaccines based on medicine, not politics.
We need a president who will not treat anyone like a leper, or bully American citizens for political gains.
We need a president who will seek God’s forgiveness, guidance and blessings.
We need a president who will remember those who died in service to this country and never forget those who killed them.
Coronavirus has killed too many already and God only knows how many more. But lies, corruption, lawlessness, lust for power and forsaking God will surely kill this country.
Is there a vaccine for those who hate this country and delight in dividing its people?
Yes there is. It’s those who love America.