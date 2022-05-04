There is nothing like a mother’s love. Each moment that I get to spend with my dear mother are like little slices of heaven for I know her journey here on this earth is getting into the short rows.
Any time I have a question about a chicken or how to plant something or what to do I turn to mama. She and daddy are an encyclopedia of information. And the sweet thing about that is they get to tell it to you. You don’t have to flip the pages of a book or punch a button on a computer, it is just there for them to draw it out and tell it to you.
But today I want to talk about two mothers who loved their children and learned how to let them go and God brought them back to them. And if any of you children are out there, here is some sage advice for you.
Two of the most special mama’s that I know of in the scriptures are Moses’ mama Jocabed and Jesus’ mama, Mary.
Jocabed loved Moses by hiding him for three months instead of killing him like the Pharaoh said to.
How does your mama love you? Makes your bed. Washes your dishes.
She protected Moses by putting him in the basket boat
How does your mama protect you? She tells you not to run through the house. She doesn’t let you use knives or machinery that you can’t operate.
She put Moses in God’s hands by releasing him into the river.
How does your mama put you in God’s hands? She prays for you when you go to school. She asks God to be with you when you go on special vacation trips.
God honored that and gave Moses back to her for a few years.
Why is it important that God gave you to your mama? He knows who you need to teach you the life lessons you need to know when you grow up. Stop and think about one lesson you’ve learned from your mother.
During the time that Jocabed got her dear son back, she taught Moses about God and those lessons sank into his heart so when he grew up he listened to the call of God and led the children of Israel out of slavery.
Mary loved God and was willing to hear people say bad things about her to have Jesus. She prayed and thanked God for Jesus. She had a special prayer that she said right after she first learned that God had chosen her to carry Jesus. It sounds a lot like the Psalms that King David wrote. This showed that she knew the scriptures very well.
She loved Jesus from the start and raised him to love others. She protected him by going back to look for him when he lingered in the temple as a young boy.
She followed Him as her savior. She was willing to give Him up when He died on the cross and listened to Him and went to live with John when He told her to.
God honored her love and respect by giving Jesus back to her when He arose from the dead.
Our mother’s today have done a lot of working and sweating and crying and praying over us. If your mama is still walking on this earth today, no matter if time and distance separates you, consider calling her. Send her a rose. Let her know that you appreciate all she has done to make you the person you are today.
P.S. Many of you have expressed your kind words to me over the loss of my dear dog, Sissy Girl. She died Friday night, April 29, after being sick the whole day; and walking on has been somewhat difficult. But your sweet words and God’s comfort have made the days easier to bear even if my hill and heart is empty of those dear paws. Thank you so much.