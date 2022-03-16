Someone once asked Sir Edmund Hillary why he climbed Mt. Everest. His classic reply: Because it's there.
In all of us, if we look in the right place, there's a bit of the zealot -- a person determined to do something simply to have done it.
He or she needs no other logic. Logic, of course, is in the eye of the logician.
The zealots push back the limits of the known or the possible through their single-minded pursuit of a specific goal.
Their objectives may be offbeat -- building a house of cards, setting up thousands of dominos simply to watch them fall into intricate patterns, jumping out of a perfectly good airplane two miles up, enjoying the fall, and hoping the parachute opens when they tug the cord.
The zealot's goal may be physically demanding -- running marathons or triathlons, crossing the ocean in a 20 ft. rowboat, seeking bodybuilding titles, pushing an airplane to four times the speed of sound or running a mile in under four minutes.
Zealots are where you find them. The nearest one may be as close as your mirror.
The man or woman determined to quit smoking or lose weight, the person who shoots an arrow into a target for points or who is determined to benchpress one and a half times his body weight all qualify.
So does the kid determined to read 20 library books this summer, or the oldster with a walker determined to walk 30 steps this time instead of 25, someone going after a master's degree or a doctorate.
Each of them is in their own way a zealot. They're testing themselves, determined to make themselves better by meeting a challenge, by doing something many of their friends and neighbors thought impossible.
The successful zealot needs a positive mental attitude to click in to accomplish his or her goals. He or she also needs spine.
If you're positive you can reach your goal, you probably can. If you're positive you can't, you definitely won't.
There's a small worm wiggling in the brain of each of us setting out on his or her own challenge. The brain, of course, is located close to the ear. Into the ear the worm whispers his small sad song of failure: "You can't possibly do this. You're not good enough."
If you believe the worm, he's right. You will never be good enough.
Some people spend a lifetime believing the worm, never pushing themselves to accomplish what they could, never living up to their potential as humans. They're miserable because of unrealized goals, goals they could achieve if only they believed in themselves, if only they had spine.
Failed zealots are easy to find: The next time someone tells you all the reasons he or she can't improve themselves, especially if improvement involves some physical or mental effort, or starting something they don’t want to do, or stopping something they really enjoy, well, you’ve found one.
The saddest words are: "It might have been."
The old saying is: "If you can conceive it, and believe it, you can achieve it." The old saying is true.
The worm, of course, is eventually right. Eventually we run into something we can't do. Failure teaches us our limitations.
But why let the worm be right before you have to?
You shut the worm up by accomplishing -- by doing something some part of you never thought you'd accomplish.
And when you do, how sweet it is!
No matter how many times you prove him wrong, the worm will be right one last time. One day he'll say: "You'll never live to see tomorrow."
You and the worm will have found your perhaps first, but definitely final, area of agreement -- and you'll both be dead right.