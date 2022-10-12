I am so grateful my mama has the Sanders reunion every year. It was something grandmama made her promise to do before she stepped into glory. It has been hard for her to do it some years, I know. We have it the first Sunday in October because Granddaddy’s birthday was October 6.
Anyway, it is a time for just us Sanders cousins to enjoy the sunshine and the blue skies and breezes as we relive a lifetime of stories from Sanders Hill.
You see, I was only five when grandmama and granddad settled onto South Liberty Street so all the other cousins have come to that place to see our dear grandparents. All of their memories revolve around that hill.
Sunday afternoon under the pretty green trees we sat as the wind ruffled our hair and softly spoke to the leaves overhead. Laughter came easy and we enjoyed the special moments we shared.
It was the kind of afternoon grandma and granddaddy liked best.
The children were riding bikes, playing in the fort daddy made and swinging from the rope swing on the old pecan tree. Oh if that tree could talk! It has seen generations of us grow up and grow fond of that place.
I glanced over there and saw that they had all three rope swings going at one time. Squeals of delight as Jonathan pushed them higher made the time even more special.
After we had all enjoyed a great meal daddy said he would put on some coffee and three of us seconded that notion. Soon mama, Aunt Shirley, Uncle Larry and I were sitting under the trees sipping the amber liquid and enjoying conversation.
That dear aunt Shirley just turned 80 years old. How can that be? I remember the day I thought 80 was ancient, but as the days go by it is looking younger and younger; especially when I see it on mama and Aunt Shirley as well as daddy. It is hard to think that they are as old as my grandparents were at one time.
Anyway, before long everyone had to get back to their own little nests but two of my cousins lingered behind. So we sat on the porch and enjoyed quiet conversation with Terrie and Becky. Who got the name Becky baby from my brother Dale when he was a tyke.
The neatest thing about our conversation was hearing Becky talk about the folks she has been praying for and why that came about. We were able to share stories with each other of how God is allowing us to minister to people through prayer.
I grinned as I looked at the sunshine. One day we will gather and never be parted again because we will be on the other side of this life enjoying what ever it is that God has planned for us in eternity. I’m so grateful that Sanders blood bonded us together as earthly family and Jesus’ blood has bonded us together as a heavenly family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.