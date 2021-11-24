Now that I have a 10-month-old grandson I’ve been thinking a lot about Christmas toys.
I was perusing the toy aisle last week and I spotted a great ole stocking stuffer—an egg filled with Silly Putty.
I knowww, Hutton’s too young for Silly Putty but there will come a day. And Lord knows me and my two sisters went through lots of Silly Putty in our younger days.
I knew that Silly Putty is still on the toy market but I realized I didn’t know much about the history of Silly Putty.
But thanks to todayifoundout.com, I found a lot of information on Silly Putty. And as one might have supposed, Silly Putty was invented by accident.
According to todayifoundout.com , "Silly Putty was originally invented by James Wright, working at General Electric’s New Haven, Connecticut lab in 1943.
"World War II was raging at the time and the Allies were desperately short on rubber thanks to Japan invading various rubber producing countries in the Pacific Rim. This shortage on rubber was negatively affecting certain wartime production efforts. As a result of this, the U.S. government enlisted the aid of various companies to try and invent a synthetic rubber that could be made of readily available materials.
"It was during one of these attempts to create synthetic rubber that Wright mixed boric acid and silicone oil, making the first Silly Putty, which initially became known as “Nutty Putty”.
Although the goo produced by the mixture obviously wasn’t likely to make a good rubber substitute by itself, Wright did discover it had a variety of interesting properties, but he still couldn’t find a good practical use for it.
"Wright then sent samples of it to scientists all over the world to try to see if they could think up or discover a use for it that he missed. Unfortunately, nobody he sent it to could come up with a practical use for his putty either and the invention stayed in relative obscurity for around six years.
"From 1943 to 1949, the primary use of Nutty Putty was just being passed around and played with at cocktail parties as a novelty item, for those few who got their hands on some. Eventually, this led to it coming to the attention of Ruth Fallgatter, who owned a toy store known as the “Block Shop”.
"With the help of marketing consultant Peter Hodgson, she put the item in her toy catalog as “bouncing putty”. The putty went on to be the second best selling item in the catalog, behind Crayola crayons.
"Hodgson, who at the time was deeply in debt ($12,000), borrowed money to buy more of the putty and eventually the production rights, renaming it “Silly Putty”. He then hired some Yale college students to take the large quantity of putty and divvy it up into one ounce red plastic egg containers, which would sell for $1 each.
"Thanks in part to a “Talk of the Town” New Yorker article, as well as being debuted reasonably close to Easter, which was the inspiration for packaging it in an a plastic egg, Silly Putty became an instant nation-wide hit selling 250,000 units in the first three days and around six million units in the first year at $1 an egg, making it one of the fastest selling toys in history.
Silly Putty was purchased by Binney & Smith, best known for their Crayola brand, in 1977, a year after Hodgson died. By the time of his death in 1976, Hodgson’s net worth was around $140 million."
I’m not sure if Peter Hodgson paid off his $12,000 debt in cash or with 12,000 eggs of Silly Putty, but I can think of 140-million reasons why the Silly Putty toy was a good idea.
And did you know that even earth’s gravity could not contain Silly Putty.
It turns out that Silly Putty was one of the things taken into lunar orbit in 1968 during the Apollo 8 mission. In space Astronauts principally used Silly Putty to secure tools in place so they wouldn’t float away.
Silly Putty is soft and pliable and what I remember most is using it to copy the text from comics in the Sunday “funny paper,” as we called the newspaper comics section at our house.
You could mash Silly Putty down on top of the comics and carefully pull it off and the picture would be perfectly copied onto the Silly Putty. I Silly Puttied lots of pictures of Dick Tracy and Dagwood.
But according to todayifoundout.com, this Silly Putty feat isn’t always true today due to a change in the inking process, specifically, the switch from petroleum based to soy-based inks in many newspapers.
Dang!
The latest data I could find said that in 2005 annual Silly Putty sales exceeded six million eggs.
Silly Putty was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on May 28, 2001.
I also remember that if you didn’t remember to put the Silly Putty back inside its plastic egg it dried out. Thus I contributed to the demise of many eggs of Silly Putty.
But like the astronauts, I remember another episode where Silly Putty was not all fun and games.
My daddy’s no longer here to verify my story, but I remember that daddy one time used some Silly Putty to stop a gas line leak in a lawn mower.
As he had promised he bought me a new egg of Silly Putty.
That’s my story and I’m sticking Silly Putty to it!