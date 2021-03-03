Pontotoc firefighters have added another device to help them find people lost in a burning house or even in dark woods.
The Pontotoc Fire Department (PFD) purchased a second thermal imaging camera and Chief Lance Martin said the technology is invaluable in saving precious time locating people in threatening situations.
“The camera recognizes heat signatures and allows us to see in zero-visibility environments,” said Martin. “It is heat-sensitive, and even though it won’t see through a wall, it lets us navigate in places where, even wearing our best firefighting gear, we can’t see a foot in front of us.”
Disorientation caused by smoke in structure fires results in numerous deaths each year, and even seasoned firefighters can lose their way looking for victims inside an inferno, Martin said. Thermal cameras show where people are located amid the chaos and heat, saving crucial seconds in the race to save lives.
Martin said the thermal camera is a “game changer” when it comes to locating someone inside a burning structure.”
“The colder something is, the darker it shows on the camera,” said Martin. Thus, a warm human body will show white against a cooler, black background. That applies to bodies inside blazing structures as well as in the woods.
The PFD bought a thermal camera in 2009. About a year later department personnel used it to help find a Pontotoc man lost in the woods.
“The times we’ve used our cameras are numerable,” said Martin.
The new camera, which the PFD purchased the second week of February, is more compact and clips onto firefighters’ equipment, Martin said. Typically firefighters hold the compact device at arm’s length in front of them, much like taking a picture with a smartphone, and it shows a white figure against a black background to indicate a person. The camera is extremely sensitive and finely tuned.
Adding the second camera should aid Pontotoc firefighters in everything from fire emergencies to search and rescue, Martin said.
“We’ve had the older camera for several years, and it’s served us well,” said Martin. “This second camera is smaller and more compact, because the technology has evolved, and we’re confident we can put it to good use.”
The Pontotoc Fire Department has two stations. One is downtown, at 116 Main Street. That’s where the ladder truck is housed, and at least one firefighter is present 24-7. Station 2 is on Henry Southern Drive, out near the bypass and Walmart. Two firefighters staff that station 24-7.
Firefighters provide BLS, or Basic Life Support Services. When folks can’t move, and nobody is around to move them, firemen are there. Nobody should be afraid to call the Fire Department, Martin said.
“We don’t charge for calls,” said Martin. “If we need to direct you to somebody else, we can do that. We’re not going to arrest you if you left something burning on the stove.”