I sometimes get questions about unique insects as part of my job as a Mississippi State University Extension Service agent. This summer, I have been contacted by landowners who have been shocked by the size and ferocious appearance of insects found on their property. Without guidance from publications written by MSU entomologist Dr. Blake Layton, it could be assumed that these insects could cause irreparable harm to everyone that crosses their path.
The two insects causing the most excitement at the Pontotoc Extension office this summer have been the cicada killer wasp and the eastern velvet ant. This column will provide descriptions and background information to help you dispel fear if these insects make an appearance. The sources used are MSU Extension Service “Bugs Eye View” newsletters entitled: “Cicada Killer Wasp” and “Eastern Velvet Ant”.
Cicada Killer Wasp
Cicada killers are the largest wasps that are native to Mississippi. Large females can measure over 2 inches in length! These insects have black abdomens, with yellow markings, that are equipped with impressive stingers. They are solitary, nonaggressive insects that are rarely a threat to humans. Large groups of male cicada killers can be seen flying together in search of females at times. Males are not a threat because they do not have stingers.
As their name implies, cicadas are vital to the life cycle of these wasps. Female cicada killers paralyze cicadas with a sting. They then carry the cicadas in flight back to underground nests that are protected by shrubs and tree roots. Females will place up to three paralyzed cicadas in the nest and lay an egg on them. The larvae will hatch and feed on the cicadas.
Cicada killers are active from mid-summer through the fall. They do not feed on the periodic cicadas that have thirteen-year life cycles. These cicadas emerge in early spring before cicada killers become active.
It would be possible to assume that cicada killers are a top predator on the insect food chain. This assumption is not correct.
Eastern Velvet Ants
Velvet ants are wingless wasps that are natural enemies of cicada killers. Velvet ants are red and black insects that can be up to one inch long, with a one-half inch stinger. Many people call them cow killers. This nickname is likely due to their ferocious appearance and the excruciating stings they can unleash. Luckily, velvet ant stings are rare. Painful encounters can occur when someone accidently steps on a velvet ant with bare feet.
Female velvet ants actively search for nests belonging to cicada killers, bumble bees, or other ground nesting wasps. Female velvet ants lay their eggs in burrows that have developing cicada killer or bumblebee pupae. The resulting larvae will feed on the pupae. Velvet ants are on the top of the insect food chain. Animals that attempt to eat a velvet ant will quickly learn they have made a big mistake.
If you see cicada killers or velvet ants this summer, don’t be intimidated by their striking appearance. Watch them and appreciate the role they play in nature. If you have questions about insects call the Pontotoc Extension office at 662-489-3910 or email james.shannon@msstate.edu.
