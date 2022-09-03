Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I sometimes get questions about unique insects as part of my job as a Mississippi State University Extension Service agent. This summer, I have been contacted by landowners who have been shocked by the size and ferocious appearance of insects found on their property. Without guidance from publications written by MSU entomologist Dr. Blake Layton, it could be assumed that these insects could cause irreparable harm to everyone that crosses their path.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus