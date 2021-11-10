(Editor’s note: the following article was written by Dr. Paul Kengor, Professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision Values at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.)
On this Veteran’s Day, this article offers a lesson in courage, as well as a look at one of World War II’s bloody, close-to-home, but forgotten battles.
Dr. Kengor’s article follows:
Every Veteran’s Day presents an opportunity to commemorate those who served in some faraway place long ago, many of whom paid that ultimate sacrifice. World War II offers its share of remembrances: Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941; Normandy, June 6, 1944; the Battle of the Bulge, December 16, 1944; to name a few.
Sadly, however, one series of battles continues to be ignored.
On June 3, 1942, the Japanese bombed Dutch Harbor, located at the Aleutian Islands, west of the Alaskan peninsula. Three days later, they landed on the islands of Kiska and Attu, culminating in the only battles of the war fought in North America. Many of the men there went through hell.
Remarkably, the battle is barely known.
One person who never forgot was renowned World War II historian, the late Donald Goldstein. Goldstein, a retired University of Pittsburgh professor, authored one of the only books on the campaign, called the Williwaw War; named for the freezing, high-velocity winds flowing from Siberia and the Bering Sea, which made service in the Aleutians a constant misery.
"It was strategically very important who controlled those islands," said Goldstein. The Americans stationed there "kept the Japanese from the West Coast and from invading the U.S. mainland.... From a strategic point of view, you can't underestimate the situation there. Look at a map! The Aleutians aren't very far from Seattle."
In the Aleutians, American troops battled not only the Japanese, but debilitating weather and boredom. To combat the fierce and unpredictable williwaws, soldiers leaned forward as they walked, before falling on their faces as the winds abruptly ended. They battled blinding, waist-deep snow, dense fog, sleet that felt like a sandblaster.
To escape the climate, troops spent hours inside. The boredom was so bad that some drank anything they could find. There were stories of casualties from "torpedo juice." Morale was awful.
"War is boredom mixed with moments of stark terror," said Goldstein. "You sit and wait. And then all at once it comes."
And when it came to the Aleutians, it came with ferocity. Shortly after bombing Dutch Harbor, the Japanese took Attu and Kiska. Thirteen months later, in August 1943, American forces sought to drive them out. Kiska was easy, since Japanese forces had bailed out two weeks earlier. Attu, however, was another story.
Attu was taken back only after a horrible fight. Japan fought to the last man. Facing defeat, 500 Japanese soldiers committed suicide with their own grenades. Whereas Dutch Harbor witnessed fewer than 100 casualties, U.S. burial patrols at Attu counted 2,351 Japanese bodies. Total U.S. casualties were 3,829 – 549 killed. Some believe it was the bloodiest battle of World War II.
And yet, few Americans have heard of the battle. Noted Goldstein: "Even [at the time] there was hardly any press coverage. If you ask most people today where Attu is they have no idea.... It's forgotten."
Do the veterans of this campaign feel neglected?
"Oh, yes," said Goldstein. "They're bitter. These guys never got the credit they deserve."
Many of those veterans have now passed away. The years have slowly faded, with few people remembering the battle for the Aleutians.
It is past time we all remember.