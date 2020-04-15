Hold tight to the sound of the music of living happy songs from the laughter of children at play, hold my hand as we run through the sweet fragrant meadows making memories of what was today.
I stopped by daddy and mamas house last week to chat with them for a bit. Social distancing has taken its toll on how the Butler clan gets together. She is hungry for the laugher of little ones, and while I’m not a little one anymore, I needed that mama-daughter moment.
I told her how the economic down turn is affecting my job requiring a cut back in hours. And she said that both my brother and sister were affected in the hours they could work as well.
After a bit I went to get in the car, then remembered one more thing I wanted to tell her.
Tender words, gentle touch, and a good cup of coffee and someone who loves me and wants me to stay, hold them near while they are here and don’t wait for tomorrow to look back and wish for today.
I knocked on the front door and cracked it open again. “I just have one more thing to say,” I said. “I remember when daddy’s work would go through a down turn at the furniture factory. I remember y’all having to live on four days a week paycheck, too. But I also remember you pointing us to Jesus as our ultimate source of provision.
“We weren’t dependent upon this world but upon God.”
“But don’t you also remember when we lived for a year without work?” Mama asked. How could I forget? We moved here from the Gulf Coast in 1974 and this part of the state was going through a mini-depression. There was no work, especially for a skilled worker who welds. And getting into a furniture factory as a laborer took someone recommending you for the job.
Daddy worked at any odd job he could find because he had five children to feed.
Mama took me to that yesterday for a moment.
“I don’t know if you remember this or not, but one time we needed money for a light bill. There wasn’t a penny in the house. We didn’t let anybody but God know what our need was.”
Mama said daddy went to check the mail one day and money was left in our mailbox. “It was enough to pay for the light bill plus we had a little extra to get us through.”
Take the blue of the sky and the green of the forest and the gold and brown of the freshly mown hay, add the pale shades of spring and the circus of autumn and weave you a lovely today.
I often reflect back on those days that were not easy for mama and daddy to walk through. I can only imagine the burdens on their heart.
But they used that time to enjoy us kids. And during the day as extra provisions from God were showered upon us, they told us about them as a testimony to the faithfulness of the One we depended upon.
We planted a garden and hoed in the field with grandmama and picked our own vegetables. Mama taught us through her actions how to make food stretch and divide pennies in half to keep her children from going hungry.
I’ve often heard her say when she put a meal on the table, "this will keep you from going hungry," and we were always grateful for everything she cooked.
We have this moment to hold in our hands and to touch as it slips through our fingers like sand. Yesterday’s gone and tomorrow may never come but we have this moment today.
After the supper was cooked and dishes were washed and floors swept for the night; we all gathered in the living room while daddy read a scripture to us and we spent time praying.
It was our time as a family to unite before the throne of God and thank Him for His provision of daily bread and a shelter over our head.
How grateful I am today that my dear mama and daddy established in me that foundation of faith that is needed to depend upon God because they did not waste any life lesson. They always gave praise and honor to God openly before their children and built our lives upon the Rock of eternal hope.
Words in italics are written by Gloria Gaither. The song is entitled “We have this moment today”.