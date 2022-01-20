If you are old enough to remember B.J. Thomas’s song “Raindrops keep falling on my head,” you can figure out the tune to the next sentence.
Snowflakes keep fallin’ on my head, but none made my yard get white, cryings just for me, ‘cause I wanted to see a blanket of snow, so I could eat some cool snow cream.
Well, I had a very light blanket of white for maybe an hour or two until the rain set in again. But while the snow lasted wasn’t it pretty? I looked out my window and saw great flakes coming to the ground. If our yards had been dry enough without that 18 hours of rain before the snow started we would have had a good inch to two inches to build a snowman with.
When they were forecasting the snow David Helms said I could have his. I told him I’d take it. And I did, but it just wasn’t enough to make my yard into a winter wonderland.
But I didn’t lose heart. I told Jon there was a snowflake on my Accu Weather forecast summary for Friday. You know how they give you a glance of the week ahead with little pictures? Sometimes there’s a cloud, sometimes a sun, sometimes both, and then they put raindrops and snowflakes. Well Friday didn’t have clouds with snow coming from it, there was just one big snowflake. I grinned.
And then Monday they took my snowflake away. I frowned.
Have you noticed the weather seems to be crazy as a bessie bug lately? You don’t know what a bessie bug is? Have you ever seen one of those beetles that have the pinchers at the end of their face? That’s a bessie bug. When they rub their wings together it makes a crazy sound according to those who have heard it.
In yonder years kids kept them as pets because they are strong and can pull light things. Anyway, I’ll stop chasing rabbit trails, or shall I say beetle trails and get back to weather.
I posted out to my sisters that the high Wednesday (that’s TODAY) was forecast for 61 and the low is 29. “Welcome to Springter,” I said. You know, a little spring with a lot of winter mixed in. The frogs don’t know if they want to holler or stay covered under the mud. I vote they need the mud. One holler can get you frozen in this unseasonably different weather.
But you know, if you study this weather lately you can figure that it will either be rainy and warm or sunny and cold. It makes dressing some days just difficult.
Layer up well in the morning and look like Mr. Grabbit the Rabbit (I hope you have read that little jewel of a book) and then peel off to your beach clothes by the afternoon and have to tote a basket full of clothes home. The sun is shining beautifully outside but your feet are freezing inside.
Oh well, it keeps life interesting. The weather gives us something to talk about, complain about and wish there was something we could do about. But all we can do is live the day that is given us and enjoy the moment, no matter if a snowflake or raindrops are falling and thank God that He has given us another sunrise.