During proceedings in the recent December term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court arraignments were held for 38 defendants who were indicted by the August Grand Jury.
Defendants arraigned included:
-Allison Linsey McWilliams, who pled not guilty to DUI third offense;
-Michael A. Knight, who pled not guilty to possession of meth;
-Casey Marie Hall, who pled not guilty to DUI fourth;
-Presley Xavier Harris, who pled not guilt to burglary of a building; attempted felony taking of an automobile and directing a juvenile to commit a crime;
-Levi Pierce Ray, who pled not guilty to two counts felony taking of a motor vehicle and grand larceny;
-David Allen Irvin, who pled not guilty to possession of meth and burglary of a dwelling, two counts;
-Rachel Marie Wheeler, who pled not guilty to felony taking of a motor vehicle;
-Richard Wesley Williams, who pled not guilty to trafficking meth;
-Rendell Player Stedman, who pled not guilty to false pretense;
-Jeremy Jones Perkins, who pled not guilty to receiving stolen property and possession of meth;
-James Franklin Moody, who pled not guilty to possession of precursors;
-Gary Scott McDonald, who pled not guilty to possession of meth;
-Lizardro Lopez, who pled not guilty to DUI fourth;
-Darrien Larnelle Linton, who pled not guilty to grand larceny;
-Peyton Allen Bogan, who pled not guilty to armed robbery and attempted murder;
-Reginald O'Neal Boles, who pled not guilty to possession of meth and felon in possession of a firearm;
-Ginger Leigh Williams, who pled not guilty to possession of meth;
-Joshua Craig Murry, who ped not guilty to possession of meth;
-Dewey Mitchell Armstrong, who pled not guilty to possession of meth and felony fleeing;
-Austin Wayne Waller, who pled not guilty to possession of meth with intent;
-Felipe Galindo Padron, who pled not guilty to DUI fourth;
-Jeremy Stephan McGee, who pled not guilty to DUI third;
-Brittaney Rena Kestner, who pled not guilty to possession of meth with intent;
-Christopher Jason Kendrick, who pled not guilty to DUI fourth;
-Breanne Leigh Hudson, who pled not guilty to child endangerment;
-David Charles Hudson II, who pled not guilty to DUI death and child endangerment;
-Stacey Easley, who pled not guilty to aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon;
-Michael Haysett Ferrell, who pled not guilty to human trafficking;
-Colby Wayne Courtney, who pled not guilty to two counts of false pretense;
-Michael J. Collier, who pled not guilty to two counts of false pretense;
-Lindsey Warren Williams, who pled not guilty to possession of meth;
-Jacoby O'Neal, who pled not guilty to armed robbery and attempted murder;
-Robert Colt White, who pled not guilty to DUI third offense and felony fleeing habitual offender;
-Jonathon Bolton, who pled not guilty to felony fleeing.