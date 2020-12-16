During proceedings in the recent December term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court arraignments were held for 38 defendants who were indicted by the August Grand Jury.

Defendants arraigned included:

-Allison Linsey McWilliams, who pled not guilty to DUI third offense;

-Michael A. Knight, who pled not guilty to possession of meth;

-Casey Marie Hall, who pled not guilty to DUI fourth;

-Presley Xavier Harris, who pled not guilt to burglary of a building; attempted felony taking of an automobile and directing a juvenile to commit a crime;

-Levi Pierce Ray, who pled not guilty to two counts felony taking of a motor vehicle and grand larceny;

-David Allen Irvin, who pled not guilty to possession of meth and burglary of a dwelling, two counts;

-Rachel Marie Wheeler, who pled not guilty to felony taking of a motor vehicle;

-Richard Wesley Williams, who pled not guilty to trafficking meth;

-Rendell Player Stedman, who pled not guilty to false pretense;

-Jeremy Jones Perkins, who pled not guilty to receiving stolen property and possession of meth;

-James Franklin Moody, who pled not guilty to possession of precursors;

-Gary Scott McDonald, who pled not guilty to possession of meth;

-Lizardro Lopez, who pled not guilty to DUI fourth;

-Darrien Larnelle Linton, who pled not guilty to grand larceny;

-Peyton Allen Bogan, who pled not guilty to armed robbery and attempted murder;

-Reginald O'Neal Boles, who pled not guilty to possession of meth and felon in possession of a firearm;

-Ginger Leigh Williams, who pled not guilty to possession of meth;

-Joshua Craig Murry, who ped not guilty to possession of meth;

-Dewey Mitchell Armstrong, who pled not guilty to possession of meth and felony fleeing;

-Austin Wayne Waller, who pled not guilty to possession of meth with intent;

-Felipe Galindo Padron, who pled not guilty to DUI fourth;

-Jeremy Stephan McGee, who pled not guilty to DUI third;

-Brittaney Rena Kestner, who pled not guilty to possession of meth with intent;

-Christopher Jason Kendrick, who pled not guilty to DUI fourth;

-Breanne Leigh Hudson, who pled not guilty to child endangerment;

-David Charles Hudson II, who pled not guilty to DUI death and child endangerment;

-Stacey Easley, who pled not guilty to aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon;

-Michael Haysett Ferrell, who pled not guilty to human trafficking;

-Colby Wayne Courtney, who pled not guilty to two counts of false pretense; 

-Michael J. Collier, who pled not guilty to two counts of false pretense;

-Lindsey Warren Williams, who pled not guilty to possession of meth;

-Jacoby O'Neal, who pled not guilty to armed robbery and attempted murder;

-Robert Colt White, who pled not guilty to DUI third offense and felony fleeing habitual offender;

-Jonathon Bolton, who pled not guilty to felony fleeing. 

