Thirty one defendants pled guilty last week during week one criminal proceedings in the December term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court. Court is scheduled to adjourn on Friday (Dec. 13)
Defendants who pled guilty and were sentenced included:
-Robert Mitch Pratt, who pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to serve three years in prison unless he successfully completes one year of house arrest. He was placed on two years post release supervision. He was further ordered to pay $125 in restitution, a $1,000 fine, court costs and fees.
-Michael Shane McGregor pled guilty to possession of meth with intent. He was sentenced to 20 years unless he successfully completes five years of house arrest. He was placed on five years post release supervision., ordered to pay $50 in restitution as well as a $1,000 fine and court costs and fees.
-Colton L. Wooten pled guilty to burglary of a building. The court withheld adjudication and imposition of his sentence provided he successfully completes there years probation. He was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,052 jointly and severally with Austin Loyd. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, plus court costs and fees.
-George Henry Johnson, III pled guilty to burglary of a building and was given a seven year suspended sentence and three years supervision with MDOC. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, plus court costsand fees.
-Shanna Hester aka Shanna Meadows pled guilty to two cases of child neglect. In the first case she was ordered to serve 10 years unless she successfully completes five years House arrest. She was also placed on five years supervision, pay $1,000 fine, fees and court costs. In the second case she was sentenced to a ten years term in the department of corrections, but it was suspended. This case runs consecutive to the first case.
-Samanda Listenbee pled guilty to one case of child abuse and two cases of child endangerment. For the child abuse case the defendant was handed a 10 year sentence with seven suspended and must serve three years in the department of corrections and was placed under five years post release supervision. The defendant was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, fees and court costs. For the next two cases the defendant was sentenced to five years each, suspended, which will run consecutively. This means the defendant has a total of 20 years for the three cases with 17 of those suspended.
-Taylor Davis Threadgill pled guilty to possession of meth with intent. The defendant was sentenced 20 years with 17 suspended, three to serve. The defendant was also placed on five years post release supervision. It was further ordered that restitution of $50 be paid as well as a $1,000 fine, fees and court costs.
-Joe Kyle Hogue pled guilty to two cases. He pled to possession of meth and felony taking of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to three years in prison on the drug charge and ordered to play $70 restitution to the Pontotoc county Narcotics fund as well as a $1,000 fines and court costs. This case will run consecutively to the second case in Pontotoc and concurrent to charges in Union County. In the felony taking of a vehicle cause he was sentenced to a five year suspended sentence and placed on five years post release supervision. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine, fees and court costs.
-Steven Hester pled guilty to two cases of child enticement. In the first child enticement case he was sentenced to 40 years with 35 suspended, leaving him five years to serve. He was placed on five years post release supervision. This case will run consecutively with his plea of guilty to the second count in which he was sentenced to a 40 year suspended sentence if he completes his supervision as well as pay a $100,000 fine ($99,000 suspended), $1,000 restitution, fees and court costs.
-Danny Eugene Austin pled guilty to jail escape as well as attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer. For the jail escape charge he was sentenced to five years to serve which will run consecutively to the other case in which he was handed a thirty year suspended sentence. He must serve five years post release supervision and pay court costs, fees and a 41,000 fine.
-Manuel Medina pled guilty to two cases of violation of sexual registration. In the first case he was sentenced to serve five years with three suspended. In the second case he was sentenced to a five year suspended term and five years post release supervision. These are to run consecutively to the sentence is currently serving. He must also pay a $1,000 fine, fees and court costs.
-Anthony Scott Smith pled guilty to felon with a weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with eight suspended. He must serve two years as well as complete five years post release supervision. He must also pay a $1,000 fine, plus fees and court costs.
-Jimmy Hopkins pled guilty to grand larceny and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with six suspended leaving him four to serve. He must also serve five years post release supervision. He has to pay restitution of $4,015.63 jointly and severally with George and Misty Hopkins. He must also pay a $1,000 fine, plus court costs and fees.
-Donald Williams Morris pled guilty to the sale of meth/enhanced and was ordered to serve 16 years with 11 suspended leaving him five to serve. He must serve five years post release supervision and pay restitution of $110 as well as a $1,000 fine, plus court costs and fees.
-Oscar O’Neal Lipsey pled guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to a term of 40 years with 34 suspended leaving him six to serve as well as five years post release supervision. He must pay $2,000 restitution as well as all a $1,000 fine, plus court costs and fees.
-Sean Allen Walker pled guilty to grand larceny and was handed a five year suspended sentence and put under five years supervision with MDOC provided he enroll in the First District Drug Court for 36 months. He must pay $205 restitution as well a $1,000 fine, court costs and fees.
-Xavier DeVaughn Roberson pled guilty to possession of meth and was handed an eight year suspended sentence and put under five years supervision with MDOC provided he enroll in the First District Drug Court for 36 months. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and fees.
-Samuel J. Hubbert pled guilty to possession of meth and possession of hydrocodone but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of two years probation. He was ordered to be assessed by Families First of Miss. and complete all recommended treatment. He was placed on two years probation, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $100 restitution, plus fees and court costs.
-Jaylin Souter pled guilty to malicious mischief and was sentenced to 10 years with five suspended leaving the defendant five years to serve. A five year post release supervision was also placed on the defendant as well as having to pay restitution of $14,884.56 jointly and severally with Jordan Irby. The defendant was also ordered to pay fees and court costs.
-Jose Felipe Perez pled guilty to the sale of meth and was given a 20 years suspended prison sentence with five years of post release supervision. He must also pay a $1,000 fine, plus fees and court costs.
-Kelvin Lee Phillips pled guilty to DUI fourth (non-habitual) and was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless he successfully completes five years of house arrest. Phillips was placed on five years post supervision, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay court costs and fees. He was also ordered to install an ignition interlocking system in his vehicle for 10 years.
-Derrick LaMount Bean pled guilty to DUI forth and was sentenced to 10 years in prison unless he completes three years of house arrest. Bean was placed on five years supervised probation, fined $3,000 and ordered to pay fees and court costs.
-Amber Cabebe Allen pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending her successful completion of three years probation. Allen was fined 41,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution plus court costs and fees.
-Melissa Sue Judon pled guilty to embezzlement but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Judon was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $3,204.64 restitution, plus fees and court costs.
-David Lynn Atkinson pled guilty to sale of marijuana but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentencing pending completion of three years probation. Atkinson was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $290 restitution plus court costs and fees.
-Rhonda Caye Keith pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation. Keith was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $50 restitution plus court costs and fees.
-Destiny Sisco pled guilty to a reduced charge of accessory after the fact to burglary and larceny of a dwelling but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation. Sisco was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay fees and court costs.
-Dallas Leigh Graham pled guilty to burglary of a church and was sentenced to 14 years in prison, with 11 years suspended. Graham was placed on five years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay court costs and fees. This sentence will run consecutively to the sentence the defendant is already serving.
-Misty D. Hopkins pled guilty to grand larceny and was given a 10 years suspended prison term. Hopkins was fined $500 and ordered to pay $4,015.63 restitution, plus fees and court costs. This sentence will run concurrently with a Marshall County cause.
-Beverly Elaine Carter pled guilty to child endangerment and received a 10 years suspended prison term. She was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and must pay court costs and fees.
-Antonio Cortez Shannon pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $50 restitution, plus court costs and fees.
Six defendants also were arraigned in court last week. Defendants and their charges included:
-Sandra Runea Alexander, charged with poss. of meth and felon with a weapon;
-Austin Wayne Loyd, charged with breaking and entering of a building;
-Larry Wayne Sneed, charged with two counts of jail escape;
-Dalton Mohr, charged with burglary of a vehicle;
-Mitchell L. Seawright, charged with burglary of a dwelling, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property;
-Damian Wuartaze Barr, charged with burglary of an auto, habitual.