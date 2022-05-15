Scripture instructs us to pray for all in authority (1 Timothy 2:1-2), but how do we do that, exactly? Here are 30 ways to pray for our leaders—our judges, educa- tors, police chiefs, school board members, military officers, elected officials, and others who serve our country by lead- ing. By doing this, you are standing in the gap, intervening between God and those in authority. You can also join others who are praying for our nation’s leaders by checking out our online prayer community: GetAmericaPraying.com. Stand together with other praying believers, share prayer requests and answers, educate yourself on issues and more. 30 Ways to Pray, and one easy way to connect in prayer!
1. That they be God-fearing and recognize that they are accountable to Him for each decision and act. (Proverbs 9:10)
2. That they be granted wisdom, knowledge, and understanding. (James 1:5)
3. That they be presented with the gospel and a loving Christian witness. (Romans 10:14)
4. That, if unsaved, they be drawn to a saving encounter with Christ; if born-again, that they be strengthened and encouraged in their faith. (1 Timothy 2:4, Ephesians 1:17-23)
5. That they recognize their own inadequacy and pray and seek the will of God. (Proverbs 3:5-8, Luke 11:9-13)
6. That they be convicted of sin, transgression, and iniquity.
(Psalm 51:17, John 8:9)
7. That they heed their conscience, confess their sins and repent. (Proverbs 28:13, James 4:8)
8. That they read the Bible and attend prayer meetings and Bible studies. (Psalms 119:11, Colossians 3:2)
9. That they value and regard the Ten Commandments and the teachings of Christ. (Psalm 19:7-11, John 8:31-32)
10. That they respect and honor their own parents if living.
(Ephesians 6:2-3)
11. That they respect authority and practice accountability.
(Romans 13:1-7)
12. That they be given godly counsel and God-fearing advisors. (Proverbs 24:6)
13. That they be honest and faithful to spouses and children.
(Malachi 2:15-16)
14. That they be practicing members of local congregations.
(Hebrews 10:25)
15. That they desire purity and avoid debauchery, pornography, perversion and drunkenness. (1 Corinthians 6:9-20, Titus 2:12)
16. That they be timely, reliable and dependable.
(Matthew 21:28-31)
17. That they be honest in financial, tax and ethical matters.
(1 Corinthians 6:10, 1 Timothy 6:6-10)
18. That they seek pastoral care and counsel when needed.
(Hebrews 13:7)
19. That they seek out and nurture godly friendships.
(Psalms 1:1-3)
20. That they have thankful and teachable spirits.
(Romans 1:21)
21. That they be generous and have compassionate hearts for the poor and needy. (Psalm 112:9, Luke 10:33-37)
22. That they redeem their time and know priorities.
(Ephesians 5:15-17)
23. That they desire honesty, integrity, and loyalty.
(Psalm 26, Proverbs 11:3)
24. That they have courage to resist manipulation, pressure and the fear of man. (Proverbs 29:25, 2 Timothy 1:7)
25. That they be shielded from occultism, New Age cults, false religions, and secret societies. (Isaiah 1:29, 2:6)
26. That they be presented with biblical worldviews and principles. (Ephesians 3:10)
27. That they endeavor to restore the sanctity of life, families, divine order and morality in our nation. (Ephesians 5:22-6:4)
28. That they would work to reverse the trends of humanism in our nation. (1 Chronicles 12:32, Isaiah 59:19)
29. That they desire humility and meekness and be willing to serve and cooperate. (John 13:14, Titus 3:1-2)
30. That they be prepared to give an account to Almighty God. (Hebrews 9:27)
Compiled by Gary Bergel, former president of Intercessors for America. For more information about praying for our nation or to subscribe to our free resources, visit our websites or call us at 1-800-USA-PRAY.