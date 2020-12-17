Okay, so I love looking at the stars, don’t you? In the summer months I like getting in the front yard and finding Orion’s belt and searching for the Big Dipper that soars overhead.
In the winter time the stars look like fine diamond jewels pinned to dark velvet. So I got truly excited when I learned that this year on the night that winter begins we can see a magnificent Christmas Star.
It will be the coming together of Saturn and Jupiter. Saturn will appear on the top like a little dot while Jupiter will be greater on the bottom.
After a year of fighting, riots, coronavirus and the dirty laundry list goes on, it is great to have a sign of hope and purity from heaven. And why is this so neat? Because the last time these two planets came together to create this beautiful light was 800 years ago. Nobody here was alive at that time and there were so such things as digital cameras. We have a wonderful opportunity to see them sometime right after sunset the southwestern sky, that is, if it isn’t cloudy.
However, if it is cloudy, I’m sure all cameras and telescopes will be on the star to photograph it from wherever it can be seen so we can at least see a picture of it.
Already I’ve been watching the two planets get closer and closer together in the night sky as I go home. If you will look toward the south tonight and tomorrow you will see them too. Look at the picture with my column and you can tell how they will draw closer and closer together over the next nights.
The news of this Christmas star has sparked hope and excitement for myself and many people around the world. Perhaps because it is focusing our attention on God who created us and He is using it as reminder that He is still in control of world events.
He used a star to announce his birth to wise men those long years ago and it led them to a place to worship Him. Matthew 2:1-2 “Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, wise men from the east came to Jerusalem, saying, “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.”
Just the thought of another star that bright around Christmas is enough to bring a smile on my face and a light in my eyes, because this year has been hard. It has been filled with personal grief and heartache and pain. It’s a joy to know that God prepared this special star even before this year began to give me hope at the end of the long dark tunnel that 2020 has been.
But even if I don’t get to view the star with my own eyes, I know it is there, just like I know God is there. He is sending his sweet Holy Spirit to love and comfort our hearts during this dark time. So as I prepare to celebrate the meaning of His birth, I also celebrate the heavens He created and is placing a special sign of hope for many of us as we travel the path to the end of our days.
May God grant you moments of joy and peace as you look to the heavens and see His handiwork. Merry Christmas!