According to the National Weather Service at noon Monday (Feb. 8), wintry precipitation is possible at times across parts of the Mid-South, mainly Tuesday night through Thursday night.
The best chance for wintry weather is Wednesday night into Thursday.
Wind chills may fall into the single digits across northern areas of the Mid-South Friday morning (Feb. 12) and across much of the Mid-South Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Below ZERO wind chills are possible across northern ares of the Mid-South Sunday (Feb. 14).
Residents are urged to cover exposed pipes and make preparations to care for pets. Indoor faucets may need to be left dripping so water lines won't freeze.
Arctic temperatures will also put a strain on weak car batteries. Weather officials are hoping that the forecast will not include freezing rain which damages power lines.