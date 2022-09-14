At the beginning of the September Ecru board meeting, alderwoman Jennie Thompson addressed the board. She said in part that since private business owner Ken Nowlin had decided not to donate the M.B. Mayfield home to the town that any monies that were procured from the legislature had to be returned. “That is the law,” she said. Those monies have not been used at the present, all of the work of moving the home and all the renovations have been done by Nowlin personally.
In addition to this, Thompson tendered her resignation to the board citing a move that she is making to Oxford. Since she won’t be living in Ecru any more, she can’t be an alderman. A special election will have to be held to fill her seat.
In other matters Dr. Speck asked the board to re-visit the decision that was made last month by a 4-1 vote not allowing businessman Ken Nowlin to keep a billboard up that was placed near the North Pontotoc baseball field on private property. Speck read a prepared statement to the board
“We have an opportunity tonight to do something for Ecru which will help all of our downtown, and also be very rewarding to North Pontotoc School.”
Speck went on to say that last month the alderman said the billboard would be a problem for the school. “I want to assure you tonight that the Supt. Of Education for Pontotoc County School, the principal of North Pontotoc and the head baseball coach have all been contacted about the billboard and none of them have ever been contacted by anyone from our town about the billboard and none of them have ever told anyone that they do not approve of it. In fact the baseball coach and principal thought the billboard is a good idea.”
Dr. Speck went on to say that the billboard would be good for the downtown merchants because it would be used to advertise for them. “I think we owe it to our merchants to help them all we can.”
Dr. Speck said he knows there has been a dispute about the ordinance regarding the billboards and water it applies to this particular billboard. He said that board attorney Phil tutor “has told us we do not have to involve the validity of the ordnance at all. We can grant a one-time variance for the billboard.”
That being said. Dr. Speck made the motion to grant the one time variance and it was passed.
However, a public hearing must be held before the variance can be granted and the hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 4, before the next first of the month meeting.
In other business the town opened the budget hearing with no disagreements from anyone, then closed it and accepted the new budget which will begin October 1.
Water rates will be raised for the November bill to $8 for a base rate and $5 for thousand gallons afterward.
Chris Cook spoke on behalf of Tim Ball who could not attend the meeting on a billboard matter from Summit Locations Billboard. “He has all his documentation and is good to go,” Cook said. The board granted permission for the billboard to be put up.
The town water superintendent, Shane Dunaway said they have been looking for a location out of the town where they can put all their equipment. “The old Bobby Pannel factory is perfect for us. We can put our equipment in one building and the parts in another and keep them under lock and key. We have been offered a 3 year lease at $800 a month.” The board approved the rental.
Mike Nesbit ask the board to approve for Ashley to put five 12x24 inch plaques in the ground at Pannell Park with will cover the history of Ecru through a short walk. They approved the request.
Brittany Seale said there were 20 youth signed up for the little kickers ball this fall.
Final business included accepting the resignation letter from Alderman Jeannie Thompson and approving for the special election to be held Thursday, October 20. Qualifiers have until Sept. 29 to qualify.
