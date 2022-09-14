Purchase Access

At the beginning of the September Ecru board meeting, alderwoman Jennie Thompson addressed the board. She said in part that since private business owner Ken Nowlin had decided not to donate the M.B. Mayfield home to the town that any monies that were procured from the legislature had to be returned. “That is the law,” she said. Those monies have not been used at the present, all of the work of moving the home and all the renovations have been done by Nowlin personally.

