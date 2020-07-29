Pontotoc Deputy Police Chief Bob Poe said this week that three juveniles and one adult have been arrested and charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Poe said the arrests were made on July 21.
"The juveniles are being charged as adults and we will release the identity of all those arrested after the grand jury meets in August," Poe said. "We also anticipate making one more arrest. The alleged firearms used in these alleged crimes were recovered and submitted into evidence."
Poe said the shootings occurred on July 10, 18 and 21.
"On Thursday, July 10, at 102 Airport Road, Pontotoc, the residence of Morales Aguirre Eduardo was struck by gunfire," Poe reported. "Approximately seven rounds were fired into the residence and two rounds fired into a vehicle in the yard. Investigators worked the scene, gathering empty casings which were submitted to the crime lab."
"On Wednesday, July 15, at 520 West Eighth Street, the resident Melissa Rainey reported unknown subjects attempted to break into a vehicle and shots were fired."
"And again on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the same residence Rainey reported subjects fired several rounds into a vehicle and the residence. Casings and a bullet fragment were recovered."
Poe said the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Dept. is investigating a possible related shooting which occurred on Hardin Circle and additional charges may be filed against the same suspects.