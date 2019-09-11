Mississippi Highway Patrol officials reported last week that three fatalities and 44 injuries occurred during 131 motor vehicle crashes during the recent Labor Day holiday enforcement period which ran August 30 through midnight September 2.
During that period Mississippi Highway Patrol officers issued 8,559 citations, which included 216 DUI arrests, 520 seat belt violations and 121 child restraint violations.
Highway Patrol officials recorded a decrease in traffic crashes for the period compared to last year’s 165 Labor Day crashes.
Highway Patrol officers were out in full force during Operation C.A.R.E., Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, including the addition of new troopers from Cadet Class 63.
The fatalities in the state included two passengers who were killed in a two car head-on collision in Perry County and a man who was killed in Quitman County when tire failure caused him to lose control and his vehicle struck a light pole.
In the Troop F District, which includes Pontotoc and eight adjoining counties in Northeast Mississippi, troopers issued a total of 351 citations, including 200 hazard tickets, 120 non-hazard, 11 DUIs, 17 seat belt tickets and three for child restraint violations.
Troop F officers worked three collisions and one injury was reported.